10m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | KZN pupil torches deputy principal's car after cellphone confiscated

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • A KwaZulu-Natal pupil has torched his acting deputy principal's car after his cellphone was confiscated, according to the education department.
  • Videos went viral on Wednesday afternoon, showing the car on fire while school staff attempted to douse the flames.
  • The car was badly damaged, but no one was injured.

The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal has vowed to act decisively after a pupil torched his acting deputy principal's car after his cellphone was confiscated.

Chaos erupted after a Grade 10 pupil at Northbury Park Secondary School in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg, allegedly took revenge on the senior school official on Wednesday.

Education department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said the district director would address the matter on Thursday morning.

"We are absolutely shocked and disappointed by what has happened. From what we know, the pupil threw petrol on the car and set it alight."

While fire extinguishers were used to put out the fire, the car was still badly damaged, Mthethwa added.

He said that earlier on Wednesday morning, the deputy principal reprimanded the same pupil for having a cellphone with him, which violated the school policy.

He said: 

His phone was confiscated and put in a safe place.

The department condemned the act.

While the school was closed on Thursday, arrangements were made for Grade 12 exams to continue as normal, Mthethwa added.

This is not the first incident of pupils resorting to violence to protest this month.

Last Thursday, pupils at Ndengetho High School in KwaNdengezi, also in KwaZulu-Natal, torched their school after a police search and seizure operation netted cellphones, weapons, and drugs. Around 400 cellphones were confiscated in the raid.

READ | University investigating student teacher who allegedly mocked Soweto teen for being gay

Pupils turned on teaching staff shortly after the police left the school, torching classrooms and unleashing chaos on the premises.

Police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property following the violence.

Mthethwa said the police and the education department often worked together to ensure safety at schools.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of educationkwazulu-nataldurbaneducationcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
69% - 5812 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 511 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
25% - 2133 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.33
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.90
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.30
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.67
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Gold
1,716.52
-0.1%
Silver
18.52
+0.3%
Palladium
2,057.95
+0.8%
Platinum
876.00
+0.4%
Brent Crude
88.00
-5.5%
Top 40
60,151
-0.0%
All Share
66,741
+0.0%
Resource 10
60,186
+0.4%
Industrial 25
82,555
+0.1%
Financial 15
14,684
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo