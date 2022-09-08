WATCH | KZN pupil torches deputy principal's car after cellphone confiscated

A KwaZulu-Natal pupil has torched his acting deputy principal's car after his cellphone was confiscated, according to the education department.

Videos went viral on Wednesday afternoon, showing the car on fire while school staff attempted to douse the flames.

The car was badly damaged, but no one was injured.

Chaos erupted after a Grade 10 pupil at Northbury Park Secondary School in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg, allegedly took revenge on the senior school official on Wednesday.

Education department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said the district director would address the matter on Thursday morning.

"We are absolutely shocked and disappointed by what has happened. From what we know, the pupil threw petrol on the car and set it alight."

While fire extinguishers were used to put out the fire, the car was still badly damaged, Mthethwa added.

He said that earlier on Wednesday morning, the deputy principal reprimanded the same pupil for having a cellphone with him, which violated the school policy.

He said:

His phone was confiscated and put in a safe place.

The department condemned the act.



While the school was closed on Thursday, arrangements were made for Grade 12 exams to continue as normal, Mthethwa added.

This is not the first incident of pupils resorting to violence to protest this month.

Last Thursday, pupils at Ndengetho High School in KwaNdengezi, also in KwaZulu-Natal, torched their school after a police search and seizure operation netted cellphones, weapons, and drugs. Around 400 cellphones were confiscated in the raid.

Pupils turned on teaching staff shortly after the police left the school, torching classrooms and unleashing chaos on the premises.

Police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property following the violence.

Mthethwa said the police and the education department often worked together to ensure safety at schools.



