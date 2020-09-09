WATCH | Large crowd outside court as 32 Durban musicians appear for protesting during lockdown

The court case involving 32 Durban musicians was postponed.

A large group of artists were outside Pinetown Magistrate's Court to support their colleagues.

They called for Covid-19 regulations to allow for musicians to tour and host festivals.

Thirty-two Durban musicians who were arrested after protesting on the busy N3 freeway last week, have had their matter postponed in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The musicians were charged with contravening the national Disaster Management Act that governed the Level 2 lockdown regulations and the Road Traffic Management Act.

The matter was postponed to 23 October for the senior public prosecutor to decide a way forward with the case.

WATCH: The arrested Durban artists are out of court and given a warm welcome by their colleagues in the entertainment industry. @News24 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/Jl4YFHLBja — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) September 9, 2020

Speaking to News24 outside court in support of those arrested, Maskandi musician Ngizwe Mchunu, who said he was a former SABC employee at Ukhozi FM and current presenter for SABC 1's Roots, called on government to do more for musicians.

"They have been arrested for nothing, while criminals are out there. We are saying that justice must be done and police must arrest those who are supposed to be arrested, not creatives who are hungry. Enough is enough."

JUST IN: The matter for the 32 #Durbanartistprotest has been postponed until 23 October for the senior public prosecutor decision to prosecute. They were arrested on the N3 freeway last week demanding a relaxation of lockdown regulations for musicians @News24 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/TlbJhgw3yq — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) September 9, 2020

READ | Durban musicians come together to sing beautiful rendition of We Are the World amid national lockdown

He said musicians were trying to make a change.

"We cannot sit back and assume someone will come and make a change. We are initiating the change and we are commanding the change."

Mchunu further called on the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) to ease restrictions so that entertainers could begin working again.

"Nathi Mthethwa must represent us well and take the right decision for us. We are hungry and have no money. The creative industry is shutting down."

Ngizwe Mchunu of Ngizwe Online Traditional Digital Radio Platform & current presenter at SABC 1 Roots says he wants fellow entertainers freed. He also appeals to government to intervene with Covid-19 regulation #entertainersprotest@News24 (@kaveels) pic.twitter.com/E7zen7EE97 — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) September 9, 2020

Maskandi singer Dr Buselaphi Gxowa said art needed to prevail.

"We are here to support these people, but also to say, more needs to be done for SA's creatives. We need 70% local content on the air and we need it now."

Hungry

She also said artists were hungry.

"We want government to open officially so we can earn something and feed our families. We also have children that we need to take to school."

Gxowa said the arrests were not needed.

"Why are they arresting people who make music? We are crying that we are hungry and you do this? We need help."