WATCH | Light aircraft crash-lands in Cape Town, residents attempt to rob pilot and student

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • A pilot and his student were rescued from looters after crash-landing in an open field in Cape Town on Tuesday.
  • The two were training when they experienced difficulties.
  • Law enforcement responded swiftly and protected the scene.

A crowd of residents in Lower Crossroads, Cape Town, attempted to rob a pilot and his student after they crash-landed in the area on Tuesday evening.

The two were training when their plane experienced difficulties.

City of Cape Town EMS spokesperson Eckardt Winks said the light aircraft crash-landed in Luzuko around 18:00.

Law enforcement officers at the crash site.

"A crowd quickly gathered around the plane. The pilot radioed air traffic, calling for urgent assistance, complaining that they were being robbed of their personal belongings, and the aircraft looted.

"Cape Town metro police were the first on the scene. They managed to secure the area, followed by the arrival of our law enforcement and traffic services. Fire and rescue services dispatched motor pumps and a water tanker," said Winks.

The plane belongs to a local aviation school. 

Aircraft
A crowd attempting to loot and rob a pilot and his student after crash landing.
Supplied by the City of Cape Town
Light aircraft
A crowd attempted to loot and rob a pilot and his student after crash landing.
Supplied by the City of Cape Town

"The pilot and his student were on a training flight when they experienced engine failure. They were able to land the plane in an open field and escape serious injuries. Both occupants were taken for medical observation," Winks said.

