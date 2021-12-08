40m ago

WATCH | Limpopo rescue teams search for people swept away by raging waters on flooded bridge

Tebogo Monama
  • Limpopo authorities are searching for an unknown number of people whose cars were swept away after heavy rains.
  • A taxi and a sedan were swept away near Thorncliffe mine.  
  • Motorists have been warned to not attempt to cross low-lying bridges. 

Limpopo emergency services are searching for a number of people after the vehicles they were travelling in were swept away while attempting to cross a low-lying bridge. 

Limpopo transport and community safety spokesperson Mika Maringa said the incident happened on Tuesday afternoon near Thorncliffe mine in the Sekhukhune area.  

The bridge was flooded due to heavy rains. In a video of the incident, shocked drivers watch as a taxi is swept away as it tries to cross the overflowing bridge. There is also a long traffic jam on either side of the bridge with motorists who are unable to pass. 

Maringa said the two vehicles - a minibus taxi and a sedan - were recovered on the river banks, but their occupants were not found. He said they didn’t know how many people were missing. 

READ | Body of motorist retrieved after he was swept away by storm water in Tshwane

"We have an idea that there was only the driver in the taxi, but we are not sure how many people were in the sedan."

The search for the missing people is expected to start on Wednesday.  

"Motorists are advised not to attempt crossing low-lying bridges and flooded roads following a warning of flash floods by the weather services," Maringa said.

