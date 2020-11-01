live

30m ago

add bookmark

WATCH LIVE | D-day for DA as new leader set to be announced

News24 team

RUNDOWN

The battle is on between Mbali Ntuli and John Steenhuisen to be the new DA leader. Follow our live updates. 

Last Updated
Live News Feed
Go to start

30m ago

D-day for the DA...

The DA will today elect its new leader after it concludes a two-day virtual conference. The election comes six months later than scheduled, and will conclude a tumultuous time for the party, underscored by former leader Mmusi Maimane’s departure, a poor showing at the 2019 elections and the exiting of key members.

Our reporter Jan Gerber summed up the conference and its background here.

The battle lines were drawn as early as August when leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli challenged other frontrunner John Steenhuisen to a public debate, charging that Steenhuisen represented a “status quo” in the party, whereas she feels she would bring about a fresh direction.

A critical moment in the DA’s history. Our columnists share their views on the leadership race and the current state of the party.

Could it take 30 years for the DA to grow? Our politics team dissect what lies ahead for the DA in our weekly politics podcast.
Go to top
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
DA congress: Mbali Ntuli's bruising loss on day one sets the scene for the voter announcement
Steenhuisen and Ntuli both want to reach the Union Buildings, but differ on the route
Mbali Ntuli speaks of a more inclusive DA in her last address to delegates at the federal congress
Read more on:
da
Lottery
2 players scoop Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Until the matric exams are over, my family is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Self-isolating to ensure we don't miss any exams
13% - 224 votes
Following Covid-19 safety protocols, but still going out like normal
53% - 886 votes
Business as usual, we're not worried about the virus
33% - 554 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.23
(+0.67)
ZAR/GBP
21.02
(+0.59)
ZAR/EUR
18.90
(+1.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.40
(+0.88)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.82)
Gold
1877.90
(+0.05)
Silver
23.62
(+0.11)
Platinum
844.50
(+0.39)
Brent Crude
37.86
(-0.84)
Palladium
2204.58
(+0.60)
All Share
51684.70
(-0.41)
Top 40
47472.92
(-0.22)
Financial 15
9459.76
(-3.04)
Industrial 25
73439.58
(+1.04)
Resource 10
47245.91
(-1.21)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct 2020

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo