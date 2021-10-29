WATCH LIVE | EFF holds final rally ahead of elections 2021

1h ago

EFF holds final rally ahead of elections 2021

Compiled by Kate Henry
The Economic Freedom Fighters is holding its final rally in Katlehong in Ekurhuleni on Friday ahead of the municipal elections.

The elections are taking place on Monday, 1 November. 

Want to hear what the EFF's candidates for eThekwini, Tshwane, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Nelson Mandela Bay had to say for themselves? Watch the News24 Town Halls as editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson and political editor Qaanitah Hunter help our readers separate the wheat from the chaff, grilling the candidates.

For the latest election news, analysis and more visit our special elections hub.

