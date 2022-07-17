6m ago

WATCH LIVE | Funeral of ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte

The funeral for Yasmin 'Jessie' Duarte, the deputy secretary general of the ANC, takes place in Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon.

Duarte, 69, was undergoing treatment for cancer and had been on medical leave since November 2021. 

"The ANC expresses its heartfelt condolences to the Duarte, Dangor, and Whitley extended families, loved ones and friends. She was both a tower of strength to the organisation as well as a matriarch and pillar of her family," the ANC said in a statement.

Duarte served as the deputy secretary general since 2012, and was a member of the ANC since 2002. 

Duarte is survived by her children, grandchildren, siblings, and extended family.

The funeral is expected to start at 13:00.


