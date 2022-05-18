WATCH LIVE | Public Protector challenges ConCourt decision to reject impeachment rescission bid

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is challenging the Constitutional Court's decision to reject her impeachment rescission bid.

Her legal team wants the apex court to protect her from impeachment.

In a five-page letter to the State Attorney - dated 9 May 2022 and seen by News24 - Mkhwebane's legal team indicated it held instructions to challenge and set aside the order "unlawfully and irregularly granted on 6 May 2022 upon various grounds".

