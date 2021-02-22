LIVE | Motshekga announces the Matric results for the class of 2020

loadmore

The minister says the government is committed to "inclusive education, and the sector will continue to strengthen [its ability to cater for] pupils with special needs."



The minister announces that the country has participated in international benchmark tests, one on reading and another on maths and science, and the country's performance "providing evidence that our education system is a system that is on the rise."

Motshekga says the government is looking at bolstering pupils' ability to read, and is also concerned about early childhood development.



"The other priority for this term, is developing a curriculum for the ever-changing world. To prepare pupils for the fourth and fifth industrial revolutions," and decolonising the curriculum.



She says again that the government will be offering a general education certificate to allow pupils to "follow multiple pathways" after Grade 9.

Motshekga recites one of government's goals for 2030, saying that pupils in international standard tests "should be comparable" with SA pupils.



She says the 2020 year will be "remembered as a year that faced a major health crisis... and government worked very hard to strike a balance between saving lives and saving the year."



Minister Angie Motshekga is speaking now

RECAP | Here is a thread of an earlier technical briefing from the DBE

The Dept of Basic Education technical briefing on the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results is currently underway. It will be followed the announcement of the exam results at 4pm, which will be led by Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga #MatricResults2020 — @SAgovnews (@SAgovnews) February 22, 2021

Mhaule says the department had worked hard to ensure the 2020 schooling year was a success in spite of the serious challenges.



She has wrapped up her address.

Mhaule says teachers need to embrace subjects like Life Orientation, and schools need to implement better infrastructure to "prepare for natural crises like Covid-19".



She says that in 2021 the DBE is committed to boosting the use of African languages. She adds that all 12 languages (including sign language) is being seriously looked into as being implemented in schools.

Mhaule says the 2020 school year was a "turbulent storm", but despite of all the challenges - like Covid-19 - she says the department, through its various interventions, pulled through.



She says, however, this year's class may have missed its opportunity to make full use of the academic year.



She says the pandemic "reshapes the department's existing priorities... like improving the value of learning outcomes."

The briefing has begun...



The deputy minister Reginah Mhaule has taken the podium.