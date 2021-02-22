live

56m ago

LIVE | Motshekga announces the Matric results for the class of 2020

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is set to announce the National Senior Certificate results for the class of 2020. 

Last Updated
Live News Feed
4m ago

The minister says the government is committed to "inclusive education, and the sector will continue to strengthen [its ability to cater for] pupils with special needs."

The minister announces that the country has participated in international benchmark tests, one on reading and another on maths and science, and the country's performance "providing evidence that our education system is a system that is on the rise."

5m ago

Motshekga says the government is looking at bolstering pupils' ability to read, and is also concerned about early childhood development. 

"The other priority for this term, is developing a curriculum for the ever-changing world. To prepare pupils for the fourth and fifth industrial revolutions," and decolonising the curriculum.

She says again that the government will be offering a general education certificate to allow pupils to "follow multiple pathways" after Grade 9. 

7m ago

Motshekga recites one of government's goals for 2030, saying that pupils in international standard tests "should be comparable" with SA pupils.

She says the 2020 year will be "remembered as a year that faced a major health crisis... and government worked very hard to strike a balance between saving lives and saving the year."

10m ago

Minister Angie Motshekga is speaking now

12m ago

RECAP | Here is a thread of an earlier technical briefing from the DBE

14m ago

Mhaule says the department had worked hard to ensure the 2020 schooling year was a success in spite of the serious challenges.

She has wrapped up her address.

15m ago

Mhaule says teachers need to embrace subjects like Life Orientation, and schools need to implement better infrastructure to "prepare for natural crises like Covid-19".

She says that in 2021 the DBE is committed to boosting the use of African languages. She adds that all 12 languages (including sign language) is being seriously looked into as being implemented in schools. 

17m ago

Mhaule says the 2020 school year was a "turbulent storm", but despite of all the challenges - like Covid-19 - she says the department, through its various interventions, pulled through. 

She says, however, this year's class may have missed its opportunity to make full use of the academic year. 

She says the pandemic "reshapes the department's existing priorities... like improving the value of learning outcomes."

20m ago

The briefing has begun...

The deputy minister Reginah Mhaule has taken the podium.

50m ago

How are your nerves?

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, along with deputy minister Reginah Mhaule, are due to announce the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exam results at 16:00.

The class of 2020 will no doubt go down as one of the most difficult years for matriculants, who have had to manage the pressures of their most important school year yet along with the burdens brought on by Covid-19.

The IEB results were released last week, and education experts have warned that public schools may not mirror the results of their private counterparts. This, in part, because public schools in the main are less equipped with resources like virtual learning and so forth.

Read more on:
angie motshekgamatric 2020education
