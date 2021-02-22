LIVE | Motshekga announces the Matric results for the class of 2020

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is set to announce the National Senior Certificate results for the class of 2020.
4m ago
The minister announces that the country has participated in international benchmark tests, one on reading and another on maths and science, and the country's performance "providing evidence that our education system is a system that is on the rise."
5m ago
"The other priority for this term, is developing a curriculum for the ever-changing world. To prepare pupils for the fourth and fifth industrial revolutions," and decolonising the curriculum.
She says again that the government will be offering a general education certificate to allow pupils to "follow multiple pathways" after Grade 9.
7m ago
She says the 2020 year will be "remembered as a year that faced a major health crisis... and government worked very hard to strike a balance between saving lives and saving the year."
10m ago
12m ago
The Dept of Basic Education technical briefing on the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results is currently underway. It will be followed the announcement of the exam results at 4pm, which will be led by Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga #MatricResults2020— @SAgovnews (@SAgovnews) February 22, 2021
14m ago
She has wrapped up her address.
15m ago
She says that in 2021 the DBE is committed to boosting the use of African languages. She adds that all 12 languages (including sign language) is being seriously looked into as being implemented in schools.
17m ago
She says, however, this year's class may have missed its opportunity to make full use of the academic year.
She says the pandemic "reshapes the department's existing priorities... like improving the value of learning outcomes."
20m ago
The deputy minister Reginah Mhaule has taken the podium.
50m ago
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, along with deputy minister Reginah Mhaule, are due to announce the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exam results at 16:00.
The class of 2020 will no doubt go down as one of the most difficult years for matriculants, who have had to manage the pressures of their most important school year yet along with the burdens brought on by Covid-19.
The IEB results were released last week, and education experts have warned that public schools may not mirror the results of their private counterparts. This, in part, because public schools in the main are less equipped with resources like virtual learning and so forth.
