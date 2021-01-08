LIVE | ANC birthday: Govt will consider a basic income grant in 2021, Ramaphosa says

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation tonight as part of the ANC's 109th birthday celebration.
This comes as the country battles a health crisis and an economic fallout due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his address during what will be a far more sedate celebration than previous years.
3m ago
He says the government is taking steps against those implicated in corruption.
Ramaphosa says: "We are going to intensify our efforts in eradicating state capture in all its forms. We need to ensure the findings of the Zondo Commission are used to ensure that such activities never happen again."
13m ago
Ramaphosa says there is an imperative to create jobs. In response to the pandemic, a number of emergency interventions were put in place, and now we are in the process of rebuilding the economy.
"We are undertaking large-scale public investment in key sectors like energy, human settlements, health, roads and infrastructure... we are promoting investment in mining, tourism... [and uplifting] township entrepreneurs."
He says the process of public employment programmes has begun, which will target "marginalised groups in society".
He says the government will focus on creating new energy generation opportunities.
He says the government is committed to building a more "ethical state".
He moves on to social relief, saying that government will accelerate its actions in uplifting the poor. "This year, the government and broader society will need to continue discussion on the viability of a basic income grant."
Ramaphosa says the government will undertake a skills revolution, and work to ensure schools in rural areas and townships are better resourced. He says efforts to curb gangsterism and crime need to be stepped up.
16m ago
"It threatens our economy. SA is in the midst of a second wave that could prove deadlier than the first. We have to intensify our efforts to promote responsible behaviour such as physical distancing, sanitation, wearing masks."
He says the government will continue bolstering healthcare efforts, including test screening. He says the government will embark on a mass vaccination programme. This programme will, initially, prioritise frontline workers, like healthcare workers, teachers, police officers, the elderly and those with comorbidities.
He adds that there is still a problem with "unfounded conspiracy theories" circulating about the virus and vaccines. "We must continue to work together as a united nation to confront the coronavirus threat."
18m ago
"Despite our many challenges, there is still cause for optimism. It is the resilience and courage of the people of our country that has taken us through the most difficult of years."
20m ago
He concedes that many municipalities are broken due to mismanagement. He says the ANC has a duty to rid government structures of corruption, cronyism and patronage.
24m ago
He goes on to crime. "The second pandemic in our country is that of violence against women and children. Ending gender-based violence is integral to the social and economic progress to our nation."
Ramaphosa says many communities still lack infrastructure, saying this is, in part, down to financial mismanagement. "To bring about... change, we need a radical process of action that rebuilds. Transformation... is a national imperative."
26m ago
He says Maxeke had organised women protests and dedicated her life to uplifting women.
2021 is also the 100th year of the SACP, which Ramaphosa calls an ally to the ANC. "The SACP has also played a critical role in the ideological development [of the country]."
28m ago
30m ago
He says there is still "much to be done." The organisation has been weakened by corruption... and by its leaders. There is a danger that internal conflicts can consume us and detract from the work we need to do."
32m ago
"Throughout history, the ANC has lived up to this," he says, citing the ANC's victory over apartheid. "We worked together with people to expand access to housing, social infrastructure. We expanded access to education and healthcare."
37m ago
He says the ANC's 8 January message has always given the country hope. "The ANC celebrates 109 years under the shadow of a global pandemic that has led to great suffering. It has severely damaged our economy and changed how we live our lives."
38m ago
40m ago
He commends the ANC for overthrowing the apartheid regime and improving the lives of the poor. He says our greatest enemy, however, remains "internal struggles". He says our success as a country will depend on unity.
He says the SACP calls on the ANC and the alliance to stop using "conferences as battlegrounds".
He also says one of the main threats to the country remains state capture and a lack of economic reform.
Nzimande adds that gender-based violence is another scourge to the country. The SACP also calls on government to take climate change more seriously.
50m ago
He says: "We are meeting under extraordinary circumstances. We therefore do this in this virtual format because of the situation.
"Although they can't be physically here, we want to" salute local and international supporters of the party, he says. He goes on to thank several governments and movements.
Mantashe says the greatest ability of the ANC was to form great unity against an enemy, the apartheid regime. He hands over to Cosatu's Bheki Ntshalintshali.
Ntshalintshali congratulates the ANC for this "significant milestone". "This is in important anniversary that tells the story of the African revolution. This year, we are celebrating under difficult circumstances, where a deadly virus is running rampage. The people of this country have responded with resilience and courage."
He adds: "We hope the ANC will help the country remain united. For this to happen, the ANC will need to do some honest reflection and spring cleaning within the party."
57m ago
1h ago
A far more understated celebration is set to take place, as the ANC holds its 109th birthday amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver an address, which is set to begin at 19:00.
But with ongoing allegations of corruption, poor service delivery, an economy on its knees and internal battles, is the ANC’s once proud legacy deteriorating?
News24’s Qaanitah Hunter writes today that the party’s best ideas are dying along with its veterans. The party, she argues, is still relying on a selection of stalwarts to find solutions to problems.
Political reporter Carien du Plessis says that the many dysfunctional municipalities in the country serve as a case and point to the party’s failure to lead, adding that the party needs to look at where it is and where it needs to be.
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga writes that the ANC should use this time as a time of self-reflection, saying the party needs to reconcile the several challenges SA faces.
