LIVE | ANC birthday: Govt will consider a basic income grant in 2021, Ramaphosa says

Ramaphosa speaks on restoring the credibility of govt



He says the government is taking steps against those implicated in corruption.



Ramaphosa says: "We are going to intensify our efforts in eradicating state capture in all its forms. We need to ensure the findings of the Zondo Commission are used to ensure that such activities never happen again."

Priority 2: Economic recovery



Ramaphosa says there is an imperative to create jobs. In response to the pandemic, a number of emergency interventions were put in place, and now we are in the process of rebuilding the economy.



"We are undertaking large-scale public investment in key sectors like energy, human settlements, health, roads and infrastructure... we are promoting investment in mining, tourism... [and uplifting] township entrepreneurs."



He says the process of public employment programmes has begun, which will target "marginalised groups in society".



He says the government will focus on creating new energy generation opportunities.



He says the government is committed to building a more "ethical state".



He moves on to social relief, saying that government will accelerate its actions in uplifting the poor. "This year, the government and broader society will need to continue discussion on the viability of a basic income grant."



Ramaphosa says the government will undertake a skills revolution, and work to ensure schools in rural areas and townships are better resourced. He says efforts to curb gangsterism and crime need to be stepped up.



Ramaphosa speaks about priority one: Covid-19



"It threatens our economy. SA is in the midst of a second wave that could prove deadlier than the first. We have to intensify our efforts to promote responsible behaviour such as physical distancing, sanitation, wearing masks."



He says the government will continue bolstering healthcare efforts, including test screening. He says the government will embark on a mass vaccination programme. This programme will, initially, prioritise frontline workers, like healthcare workers, teachers, police officers, the elderly and those with comorbidities.



He adds that there is still a problem with "unfounded conspiracy theories" circulating about the virus and vaccines. "We must continue to work together as a united nation to confront the coronavirus threat."

The president says: "The ANC cannot campaign on a platform that simply recounts the glories of the past. Our people want to hear what the ANC is going to do. They want to see us in action serving their interests.



"Despite our many challenges, there is still cause for optimism. It is the resilience and courage of the people of our country that has taken us through the most difficult of years."



Ramaphosa continues: "With governance comes great responsibility. The government must deploy the most capable cadres, managing public resources ethically, and acknowledging our weakness. This is the message every ANC member should take to heart in 2021."



He concedes that many municipalities are broken due to mismanagement. He says the ANC has a duty to rid government structures of corruption, cronyism and patronage.

Ramaphosa focuses on the Covid-19 pandemic: He says the economy has "contracted sharply. About two million jobs have been lost. Without the urgent interventions the government put in place, the situation could have been far worse."



He goes on to crime. "The second pandemic in our country is that of violence against women and children. Ending gender-based violence is integral to the social and economic progress to our nation."



Ramaphosa says many communities still lack infrastructure, saying this is, in part, down to financial mismanagement. "To bring about... change, we need a radical process of action that rebuilds. Transformation... is a national imperative."

Ramaphosa says this year also marks the 150th birthday of stalwart Charlotte Maxeke. "She made an exceptional contribution to the women of SA, and challenged attitudes about the place of women in society. She was a fearless leader."



He says Maxeke had organised women protests and dedicated her life to uplifting women.



2021 is also the 100th year of the SACP, which Ramaphosa calls an ally to the ANC. "The SACP has also played a critical role in the ideological development [of the country]."

He says, in 2021, the ANC's foremost priorities are to act together to defeat Covid-19; to place the economy on a path of renewal; to forge ahead with the renewal of the ANC; and to build a better Africa and better world.

Ramaphosa says: "The trust that our people have invested in us should never be taken for granted. We must renew and rebuild our movement and ensure it remains true to its founding principles, including integrity, honesty, respect and, above all, service to our people."



He says there is still "much to be done." The organisation has been weakened by corruption... and by its leaders. There is a danger that internal conflicts can consume us and detract from the work we need to do."

The president says the usual community meetings, rallies and door-to-door meetings are not possible this year. "But still, the message of the ANC lives in the hearts and the minds of our people. It is a message that gives inspiration to our supporters. The people of this country have entrusted the ANC to provide a better life for all.



"Throughout history, the ANC has lived up to this," he says, citing the ANC's victory over apartheid. "We worked together with people to expand access to housing, social infrastructure. We expanded access to education and healthcare."

Ramaphosa says: "Nearly half a century has passed since the party issued its first national address. The people of our country were suffering under an oppressive regime. Our leaders were banished and exiled.



He says the ANC's 8 January message has always given the country hope. "The ANC celebrates 109 years under the shadow of a global pandemic that has led to great suffering. It has severely damaged our economy and changed how we live our lives."

Ramaphosa takes the podium...

The SA Communist Party's Blade Nzimande is up next



He commends the ANC for overthrowing the apartheid regime and improving the lives of the poor. He says our greatest enemy, however, remains "internal struggles". He says our success as a country will depend on unity.



He says the SACP calls on the ANC and the alliance to stop using "conferences as battlegrounds".



He also says one of the main threats to the country remains state capture and a lack of economic reform.



Nzimande adds that gender-based violence is another scourge to the country. The SACP also calls on government to take climate change more seriously.

The party's Gwede Mantashe has taken the podium



He says: "We are meeting under extraordinary circumstances. We therefore do this in this virtual format because of the situation.



"Although they can't be physically here, we want to" salute local and international supporters of the party, he says. He goes on to thank several governments and movements.



Mantashe says the greatest ability of the ANC was to form great unity against an enemy, the apartheid regime. He hands over to Cosatu's Bheki Ntshalintshali.



Ntshalintshali congratulates the ANC for this "significant milestone". "This is in important anniversary that tells the story of the African revolution. This year, we are celebrating under difficult circumstances, where a deadly virus is running rampage. The people of this country have responded with resilience and courage."



He adds: "We hope the ANC will help the country remain united. For this to happen, the ANC will need to do some honest reflection and spring cleaning within the party."



