WATCH | Lockdown: Bheki Cele, police raid Sandton nightclub open after midnight curfew

Police Minister Bheki Cele, accompanied by members of the South African Police Service (SAPS), raided a nightclub that was operating after 00:00 in Sandton on Sunday.

According to Cele, when they arrived at Backdoor Lounge, there were almost 300 people who were not wearing any masks, not exercising any social distancing and breaking the law.

"Besides breaking the Covid law, people are breaking the real law, to be here after [the] curfew, they are still packed here," said Cele.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that, under Level 1 lockdown regulations, the curfew would be between midnight and 04:00, as opposed to the stricter earlier curfew, which was from 22:00 until 04:00.

READ | Level 1: Curfew is to stop people sitting in taverns, restaurants for hours, says Dlamini-Zuma

The party goers were seen being ushered out of the club by the police officers.

Cele's spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba, in a tweet said the owner of the club would be charged with contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

"We are waiting for reports from the commanders of the operations," police spokesperson, Captain Mavela Masondo, said in response to requests for comment.

"We will then issue a media statement during the day."

