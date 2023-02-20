39m ago

WATCH | 'Look how drunk this policeman is': Northern Cape cop arrested after crashing van

Iavan Pijoos
  • A seemingly drunk police officer from the Northern Cape has been arrested after being involved in a crash.
  • The incident happened in De Aar, and the officer was driving a police van at the time.
  • Police say an internal investigation has also been launched against the officer.

A seemingly drunk police officer from De Aar in the Northern Cape has been arrested after he was involved in an accident over the weekend.

In a video widely shared on social media on Sunday, the officer – in civilian clothing – is seen lying behind the police van, which is parked in the middle of the road. The van earlier collided head-on with a Volkswagen Polo.

"Look how drunk this policeman is," a woman is heard saying.

A few seconds later, the officer falls to the ground after struggling to get back on his feet.

"How can you put your job at risk like this?" a bystander is heard saying.

The officer then makes his way to the police van and gets in behind the steering wheel before a man is seen rushing to attack him through the window.

ALSO WATCH | Police confiscate gun from drunk KwaZulu-Natal cop seen along the road

"Don't fight, don't fight," another bystander says.

A second man appears and removes the officer from the vehicle. The man pats the officer on the back in a bid to calm him down.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Sergio Kock said the incident happened on Saturday.

"The SAPS management is aware of the unfortunate incident in De Aar currently trending on social media platforms. The implicated police official has been arrested.

"An internal investigation has also been initiated against the SAPS member. The investigation continues," Kock said.


