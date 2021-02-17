1h ago

WATCH | Luxury Cape Town car dealer's showroom trashed by gang of 40 men

Jenni Evans
  • A Cape Town luxury car dealer's vehicles were smashed by a gang of about 40 men.
  • A large group of men can be seen in a video descending on the dealership.
  • Police have not ruled out the possibility of extortion as they track the suspects.

A Cape Town car dealership was attacked by a large group of men who smashed vehicles on the dealership floor on Wednesday.  

In a video of the incident, the men descend on the shop which specialises in buying and selling luxury vehicles and performance cars.

After assaulting a man, they fan out and a few start trashing some of the vehicles. One of them stands at the door holding a firearm. 

They go into the office in an annex and then back outside, and drift from the scene. 

Western Cape police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the incident at The Toy Shop involved about 40 men who hit the bodies and lights of eight vehicles at the Brooklyn dealership.

"The possibility that the incident is extortion related cannot be ruled out," said Rwexana.

"Police detectives are following up leads to trace the suspects involved in the incident," she said.

Last year Police Minister Bheki Cele went to the bars and restaurants of Long Street in the CBD for an on-site visit of establishments which claimed they were being forced to pay protection money to collectors who threatened them if they did not pay up.

At the time, Cele warned that the illegal enterprise of forcing people to pay protection money was spreading beyond the CBD, with building managers being approached in some cases.

