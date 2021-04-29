1h ago

WATCH | Malawi DPP declines to comment on accusations surrounding death of Bushiri's daughter

Canny Maphanga
  • Malawi DPP Steve Kayuni has declined to comment on accusations surrounding the death of Shepherd Bushiri's daughter.
  • Israella was initially blocked from leaving Malawi for medical treatment in February.
  • She later died in a Kenyan hospital in March. 

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Malawi, Steve Kayuni, has declined to comment on accusations surrounding the death of Israella, the daughter of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary.

Following Wednesday's court proceedings of the pair's extradition hearing in Malawi, the DPP was probed on the death of the 8-year-old child and made aware that the family blamed Kayuni's office for the delay in the minor child's medical evacuation to Kenya.

In addition, Kayuni was made aware - by a journalist - of reports from her doctors in Kenya that the decision to delay her medical evacuation reduced her chances of survival.

"No comment on that... I will not comment on that," Kayuni said in response to questions posed to him.

The Zim Morning Post reported that during Israella's funeral - Bushiri's brother-in-law claimed to mourners that Kayuni was (allegedly) responsible for Israella's death. 

READ: Malawi grants permission for Bushiri's daughter to go to Kenya for medical attention, says lawyer

News24 earlier reported that the minor child was blocked from flying out of Malawi with two guardians. She was later granted clearance - dated 25 February 2021 - for medical treatment in Kenya.

In March, the Bushiris' daughter died in a Kenyan hospital.

ALSO READ: Shepherd Bushiri's 8-year-old daughter dies in Kenyan hospital

Her father, the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) leader, stated in a public address on his social media platforms that her doctor had said she wouldn't have died if she had not been blocked at the airport when she initially needed to travel to Kenya for medical assistance.

"It is very disheartening and sad, therefore, that my daughter has become a victim of the persecutions that we are facing from South Africa," he said.

The publication further reported that the family member alleged that everything was cleared and the ambulance was ready, but they were told that Kayuni "ordered that the child be forced to stay".

Bushiri and his wife, Mary, are embroiled in a court case in South Africa for alleged fraud and money laundering totalling R102 million.

They, however, fled South Africa to their home country, Malawi, just a few days after the Pretoria Central Magistrate's Court granted them bail of R200 000 each.

The pair lost their bid to have the extradition request from South Africa dismissed or have the issue of the SADC Protocol referred to the Constitutional Court.

The couple's extradition hearing in Malawi will continue on 4 June.

