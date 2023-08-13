WATCH | Malawian man who died in Joburg blast buried on home soil

Dominiko Josephy, known as Joseph Dumisane, the Malawian man who died in the Johannesburg explosion last month, was laid to rest in Chikwawa on Saturday.



Dumisane was repatriated from Johannesburg to his home country on Wednesday after an emotional memorial service in the city centre on Tuesday. His body arrived in Malawi on Friday.

He was a street trader who sold shoes on the corner of Loveday and Lilian Ngoyi streets. He ended up underneath the wreckage of a minibus taxi which had overturned during the explosion.

His brother Zikiel Paul and friends identified him at the Hillbrow Mortuary the morning after the blast.

Paul, who did not attend the funeral in Malawi due to work commitments, told News24 he was relieved the burial had been finalised, adding that Dumisane and his family could now find peace.

He previously told News24 that Dumisane's friends had donated money so that his body could be repatriated.

Hundreds of mourners and Catholic Church members who attended the funeral sang hymns in the Malawian Chewa language.

Dumisane leaves behind his wife and two children, a boy and girl.



