WATCH | Man accused of killing Gqeberha physiotherapist on Women's Day appears in court

A man arrested for the murder of a Gqeberha physiotherapist made his first appearance in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court.

The accused told the court he would represent himself.

A group of supporters dressed in pink gathered outside court to demand justice for the physiotherapist.

A man who allegedly killed a well-known Gqeberha physiotherapist in her Richmond Hill home on Women's Day, made his first appearance in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Simxolele Zitshu was arrested 24 hours after the murder of Marolien Schmidt, 40.

Schmidt called herself The Pink Physio because of her love for the colour and her involvement in cancer campaigns.

Neighbours found her in a pool of blood at the foot of the stairs in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

She had been stabbed several times and died when she arrived at the hospital.

Zitshu faces three charges - murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and housebreaking with intent to steal and theft.

According to the charge sheet, he also allegedly stole a TV set from Schmidt's house.

During his brief appearance, Zitshu, dressed in a blue shirt and black jeans, told the court that he did not want Legal Aid representation and that he intended to represent himself.

It was also revealed in court that he had two previous convictions - one for murder and the other for robbery.

The case was postponed to Tuesday for a bail application.

Prosecutor Melani Hammett indicated that she intended to oppose the accused's release on bail.

Meanwhile, a group of people dressed in pink gathered outside the court, holding posters.

They were opposed to the idea of the accused's release on bail and sang and chanted for justice for Schmidt.

Among the group was the ward councillor and Schmidt's neighbour, Terri Stander.

She said they had gathered outside the court not only to provide support to the victim's loved ones but because Schmidt believed in justice.

"She fought for her patients, she fought for her fellow physiotherapists, so we are here to fight for her. She was a very special lady," Stander said.

"Marolien wanted her life to be celebrated, not mourned so we are not mourning here. She was a very strong proponent of justice so we are standing here in solidarity with that strong value of hers and we want justice for Marolien," she added.