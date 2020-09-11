1h ago

WATCH | Man allegedly tries to kidnap child at Roodepoort restaurant

Riaan Grobler
Video footage of a man seemingly attempting to snatch a child from a restaurant has been causing a stir on social media.

In the video, two women and a child can be seen sitting at a table on the veranda of a restaurant in Florida in Roodepoort, Gauteng.

A man then jumps over the railing and lunges towards the child. One of the women tries to grab the child from the man's grasp as a male patron tackles him to the ground. The man is then handed over to security officials. 

Florida police spokesperson Sergeant Mpho Mpre confirmed the incident to News24. 

According to Mpre, the incident took place at a pizza restaurant on Thursday at about 17:00.

"The complainant was at the [restaurant] with her 4-year-old child when an unknown male came and grabbed the child by her neck as if he wanted to take her. The mother and the child screamed and with the help of the shop owner and the community, the suspect was apprehended."

The 24-year-old suspect appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on a charge of assault on Friday morning.

