WATCH | Man found with body parts in freezer attempts suicide a second time, court hears

Lwandile Bhengu
  • Murder accused, Flavio Hlabangwane is back in the dock at the Protea Glen Magistrate's Court today.
  • Hlabangwane was arrested after body parts were found in a freezer in the backroom he was renting in Protea Glen. 
  • On Monday morning the court heard that Hlabangwane had tried to commit suicide a second time.

The lawyer representing murder accused Flavio Hlabangwane has launched an application to have an inquiry into his mental state following his second suicide attempt since body parts were discovered in a freezer in his room. 

Hlabangwane made a brief appearance in the Protea Glen Magistrate's on Monday where he has been charged with murder. He was arrested two weeks ago after his girlfriend made a gruesome find in his freezer in a backroom he was renting. 

His lawyer, Gift Mncube, informed the court that Hlabangwane had tried to commit suicide on Monday morning. Outside court National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonodwane told media that Hlabangwane had tried to overdose. 

"This is the second attempt on his life. The first one was on the day of his arrest, where we are told that he tried to cut his wrists and was taken to hospital before he came to appear (last week) Monday. Today earlier on, we are told that he tried to overdose on the medication that he received on the first occasion when he attempted to commit suicide," said Mjonodwane. 

A visibly distraught Hlabangwane, who kept his eyes closed for most of the appearance, cried in the dock of the packed courtroom. Various organisations against gender-based violence packed small courtrooms to show support for the victim.  

Hlabangwane's family, who were in court, quickly rushed out after the matter concluded. The deceased's identity has not yet been confirmed, but it has been widely speculated that it is a female related to Hlabangwane. 

"After hearing all the evidence, the court will decide if the accused should undergo mental observation," said Mjonodwane. 

Hlabangwane will be kept in the hospital section of Johannesburg prison. 

The case will be back in court on 30 November. 

