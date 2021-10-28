WATCH | Man kidnapped by 3 armed assailants in Joburg

A man was kidnapped in Fordsburg, Johannesburg, by three armed men.

Video footage showed the man taken from his vehicle into the one driven by the kidnappers.

The video depicting the incident has gone viral.

A shocking video of a man being kidnapped in Fordsburg, Johannesburg, is doing the rounds on social media.



In the 29-second video, which has a timestamp 27 October 2021 (Wednesday), a man seated in the front of a black sedan is seen being forcefully taken away at gunpoint around 13:36. He is forced into a white sedan, parked in front of his vehicle.

At the beginning of the video, a white truck drives in front of a white sedan, followed by victim's vehicle.

A few seconds later, the white vehicle blocks his car from moving forward.

Three armed men then jump out of the white sedan and point their weapons.

The victim is later dragged from his vehicle, at gunpoint, into the kidnappers' car.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said the police wouldn't comment on cases of kidnapping as that "might put the life of the victim in danger".

"We can only comment after the victim has been found".