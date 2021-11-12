WATCH | Man kidnapped outside hardware store in Benoni

Gauteng police have begun the search for a 28-year-old man who was abducted outside a hardware store in Benoni on Friday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said an abduction case had been opened at the Benoni police station.

CCTV footage of the incident shows a Toyota bakkie parking next to the man's car at around 09:22.

As the man gets out to take something from the rear passenger's seat, two people approach him to force him into the back seat of the bakkie.

One of the men jumps out of the bakkie, while the other, wearing a reflective vest that looks like a car guard vest, emerges from the parking lot. A third man also appears from the parking lot and jumps into the bakkie before it leaves the scene.



"It is alleged that a 28-year-old man was forcefully taken by four unknown men at Liverpool Road. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage. Police request anyone who may have information about the incident to please contact the SAPS Crime Stop Line on 08600 10111," said Sello.

It is understood that the man is the hardware store owner's son. News24 briefly spoke to a family member who said they were still busy with police.