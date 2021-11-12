4h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Man kidnapped outside hardware store in Benoni

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Gauteng police have begun the search for a 28-year-old man who was abducted outside a hardware store in Benoni on Friday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said an abduction case had been opened at the Benoni police station.  

CCTV footage of the incident shows a Toyota bakkie parking next to the man's car at around 09:22.

As the man gets out to take something from the rear passenger's seat, two people approach him to force him into the back seat of the bakkie.

WATCH | Teddy Mafia's son-in-law survives brazen attack

One of the men jumps out of the bakkie, while the other, wearing a reflective vest that looks like a car guard vest, emerges from the parking lot. A third man also appears from the parking lot and jumps into the bakkie before it leaves the scene. 

"It is alleged that a 28-year-old man was forcefully taken by four unknown men at Liverpool Road. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage. Police request anyone who may have information about the incident to please contact the SAPS Crime Stop Line on 08600 10111," said Sello. 

It is understood that the man is the hardware store owner's son. News24 briefly spoke to a family member who said they were still busy with police. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimeabductions
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are you expecting from Saturday's Test between the Springboks and Scotland at Murrayfield?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks by plenty! We are world champions for a reason
17% - 46 votes
A Springbok victory, but it will be closer than many think
57% - 153 votes
I reckon a Scotland upset could be on the cards!
19% - 51 votes
It's too close to call...
6% - 17 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.34
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.59
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.56
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.25
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,866.57
+0.3%
Silver
25.34
+0.4%
Palladium
2,118.02
+2.5%
Platinum
1,088.42
+0.0%
Brent Crude
82.87
+0.3%
Top 40
63,263
+1.4%
All Share
69,921
+1.1%
Resource 10
64,694
-0.7%
Industrial 25
92,953
+3.7%
Financial 15
13,959
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo