25m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Man shot in head by cop during argument at Gauteng hotel

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • IPID is investigating after a police officer was seen on video shooting a man in the head.
  • The video of the incident has gone viral.
  • It is alleged the man had been fighting with the staff of Misty Hills Country Hotel when police were called.

A man is in a coma after he was shot in the head, allegedly by a police officer, during an argument at Misty Hills Country Hotel, in Muldersdrift, Gauteng.

The man, who was a guest at the hotel, was shot after he allegedly fought with staff at the hotel on Saturday. It is not yet clear what the argument was about.

In a video of the incident, which has gone viral, the man is seen putting on his underwear as police officers stand around him at the entrance of a room.

One police officer is heard saying, "now you are playing dangerous", as he approaches with a gun after ostensibly cocking it.

READ | Suspect held as police rescue more than 50 young men from home in Joburg

He shouts at the entrance: "Whose playing dangerous? You f****** coward. Come on."

A woman off screen is heard saying that they are supposed to feel safe around the police, not endangered.

The man then comments that he is ashamed of the police officers. He is then seen grabbing a gun from an officer, saying, "take that gun, shoot me, shoot me".

The officer's colleague is seen firing a shot at him and he crumples to the floor, eliciting screams from the woman in the room.

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), following an argument with staff, the manager had requested that the man leave the premises, and the hotel would refund him. However, he refused.

READ | Cops probe separate double murders after bloody night in Cape Town

"... the security and manager followed him to his room and requested him to leave, then he became more aggressive," said IPID spokesperson Grace Langa.

She said police officers were called to the hotel to assist and, when they arrived, the man started fighting with the police.

"He took a firearm out of the bed drawer, cocked it and one bullet fell down, and it is alleged the victim disarmed one police officer of his firearm.

"The guest (victim) was in possession of two firearms, then one police officer took out his service pistol and shot that guest once in the head," said Langa.

His wife is believed to have been present.

In a post on Facebook over the weekend, she said: "My husband fighting for his life. My heart are [sic] completely broken. Taking day by day. We miss you! Your kids are waiting for you. Fight my man I cannot lose you, not like this. Please pray for a miracle everyone. He was shot and is currently in a coma. We love you my angel my man my everything. Please come back to us."

The man was taken to hospital under police guard.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsipidgautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are you expecting from Saturday's Test between the Springboks and Scotland at Murrayfield?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks by plenty! We are world champions for a reason
38% - 1226 votes
A Springbok victory, but it will be closer than many think
48% - 1547 votes
I reckon a Scotland upset could be on the cards!
10% - 333 votes
It's too close to call...
5% - 149 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.26
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.48
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.40
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.22
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,864.56
+0.0%
Silver
25.05
-1.1%
Palladium
2,162.00
+2.5%
Platinum
1,090.58
+0.4%
Brent Crude
82.17
-0.8%
Top 40
63,481
+0.3%
All Share
70,091
+0.2%
Resource 10
63,926
-1.2%
Industrial 25
94,091
+1.2%
Financial 15
14,078
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo