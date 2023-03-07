WATCH | Mashatile, Ramokgopa sworn in after Cabinet reshuffle





New Cabinet ministers were sworn in on Tuesday evening, a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa made changes to his executive.



Paul Mashatile is the country's deputy president.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo presided over the swearing-in ceremony.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's new ministers were sworn in at Tuynhuys in Cape Town on Tuesday evening after his much-anticipated Cabinet reshuffle.



A jovial Paul Mashatile was sworn as South Africa's deputy president, and took a seat next to Ramaphosa afterwards.

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was sworn as minister in the Presidency responsible for electricity.

Ramokgopa, who has a civil engineering qualification, is tasked with turning around the fortunes of the ailing power utility, Eskom.



Zizi Kodwa, who was promoted to minister of sports, arts and culture, and former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala were also sworn in.

Zikalala takes over from former public works minister Patricia de Lille, who is now the tourism minister.

Several deputies were also sworn in.

Among those deputies was Dipuo Peters, who served as minister of transport under former president Jacob Zuma, and was appointed deputy minister of small business development.

On Monday evening Ramaphosa, announced several changes to his executive.

He fired Lindiwe Sisulu, Nathi Mthethwa and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, as well as deputy ministers Phumulo Masualle, Sdumo Dlamini and Thembi Siweya.

During his address on Monday evening, Ramaphosa said: "I have sought to balance the need for new skills and capabilities to drive the agenda that we outlined in the State of the Nation Address with the important task of ensuring stability and continuity in the work of government."





He added that the minister of electricity would remain in office only for as long as it was necessary to resolve the load shedding crisis.

Shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, Ramaphosa requested a meeting with his new executive.



