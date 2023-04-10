8m ago

WATCH | Massive 35-vehicle pile-up in KZN leaves at least five dead, others injured

Jenni Evans
  • An enormous triage operation is under way to assist people injured and stranded at a multi-vehicle crash near Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal.
  • At least 35 vehicles, including eight minibus taxis and five trucks, were involved in the crash. 
  • Emergency services have urged motorists to delay travel if possible, while the local municipality has opened the town hall to accommodate those stranded overnight.

An enormous triage operation was under way to help injured and shocked patients in misty and rainy conditions, after a multi-vehicle accident on the N3 near Hilton and Cedara on Sunday night, just as the Easter weekend draws to a close.

At least 22 light motor vehicles, eight minibus taxis, and five trucks were involved in the crash, which left five people dead, according to first reports from the scene from emergency services and the Department of Transport. 

The N3 Johannesburg-bound was closed, and authorities also closed the N3 Durban-bound for emergency vehicles to get closer to the scene, which was spread over at least a kilometre. 

KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said paramedics were assisting victims who were spread over a large area. 

Some people were still trapped in vehicles, he said. 

"They have the jaws of life on the scene," he added. 

Mckenzie pleaded with motorists and truck drivers to avoid the area, which was gridlocked with traffic and ambulances trying to get through. 

"The severe mist makes traffic management difficult," he warned. 

The N3 Toll Company also asked motorists to delay their travel if possible. 

Videos tweeted from the scene show a scene of devastation, with passengers, including babies, standing in the rain on the side of the road, cars up the side of banks, and a truck straddling a highway centre barrier.

Mckenzie said emergency services and clean-up operations would likely work through the night. 

 

The uMngeni Municipality has opened its Town Hall to give motorists and passengers stranded on the N3 a place to rest overnight. 

Mayor Chris Pappas said in a statement that mattresses, blankets and a hot meal would be provided. 

The hall can be located at 17-23 Hilton Avenue, Leonard, Hilton. 



