WATCH | Massive explosion at Engen refinery in Durban

Emergency services responded to a massive explosion at the Engen Refinery in Wentworth, Durban, shortly after 07:00 on Friday.



KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert McKenzie confirmed the incident and said fire and smoke could be seen billowing from the refinery.

He said the cause of the explosion has not yet been established. Six people were treated for smoke inhalation.

McKenzie added that a block of flats on Beach Road opposite the refinery also caught fire, but this has since been extinguished and no injuries were reported.

At around 09:10, advanced life support paramedic Garrith Jamieson told News24 emergency services were beginning to leave the scene of the explosion. One person was injured and taken to hospital after being struck in the hip by an unknown object. The fire had been contained, he added.

In November 2008, the refinery was shut for about four months following an explosion. In 2007, a fire caused by a lightning strike to a fuel storage tank burnt for three days and cost the refinery R210 million.

This is a developing story.