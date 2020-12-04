2h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Massive explosion at Engen refinery in Durban

Riaan Grobler

Emergency services responded to a massive explosion at the Engen Refinery in Wentworth, Durban, shortly after 07:00 on Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert McKenzie confirmed the incident and said fire and smoke could be seen billowing from the refinery.

He said the cause of the explosion has not yet been established. Six people were treated for smoke inhalation.

McKenzie added that a block of flats on Beach Road opposite the refinery also caught fire, but this has since been extinguished and no injuries were reported.

At around 09:10, advanced life support paramedic Garrith Jamieson told News24 emergency services were beginning to leave the scene of the explosion. One person was injured and taken to hospital after being struck in the hip by an unknown object. The fire had been contained, he added. 

In November 2008, the refinery was shut for about four months following an explosion. In 2007, a fire caused by a lightning strike to a fuel storage tank burnt for three days and cost the refinery R210 million.


This is a developing story. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
engendurbankwazulu-natalfires
Lottery
5 bag R81k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
14% - 379 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
24% - 659 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 1761 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

26m ago

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.15
(+0.09)
ZAR/GBP
20.38
(+0.10)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.26
(+0.17)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.12)
Gold
1842.14
(+0.12)
Silver
24.19
(+0.76)
Platinum
1046.50
(+2.31)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2326.20
(+1.28)
All Share
59324.63
(+0.64)
Top 40
54508.66
(+0.62)
Financial 15
11542.83
(+1.26)
Industrial 25
80107.79
(+0.54)
Resource 10
56899.05
(+0.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo