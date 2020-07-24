29m ago

WATCH | Massive manhunt for escaped prisoners after Malmesbury jail break

Tammy Petersen

A massive manhunt has been launched after awaiting trial prisoners escaped from the Malmesbury Correctional Centre on Friday.

An extensive search has been launched by the Department of Correctional Services, together with local police and officers from neighbouring stations on the West Coast, correctional services spokesperson Logan Maistry said.

The number of inmates at large is not yet known.

 WATCH | Isolated and overwhelmed: Prison official nearing retirement talks about his Covid-19 fight

"The search party including detectives, on foot and in vehicles, has already covered much ground with the rearrest of several escapees," he confirmed in a joint statement issued with police.

"As the search intensifies, additional support will be summoned," Maistry said. "Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to determine how the escape occurred".

People have been warned to not attempt to apprehend the escapees.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to phone Malmesbury police’s Lieutenant Colonel Ntsethe on 082 469 0975 or Jonathan Bredenkamp on 072 878 2685.

Video footage circulating on social media show the inmates dressed in yellow prison uniforms running in a public road, while other clips show some of the escapees being rearrested.

