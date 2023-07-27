WATCH | 'Massive smoke plume' over Kempton Park after chemical storage facility bursts into flames

A chemical storage facility in Spartan, Kempton Park, burst into flames on Wednesday night, leaving some parts of Ekurhuleni covered in massive clouds of smoke, emergency services teams have said.



While it is not yet known what is manufactured at the factory, it is believed that hazardous materials were on site.

City of Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson Maswati Mdluli said the fire broke out at a property on Vuurslag Avenue at around 23:40.

"The fire started at an Oricol Environmental Services chemical storage and sent massive smoke plumes over the Spartan area in Kempton Park," he said.

Residents reportedly heard a series of explosions, believed to have been coming from the site.

READ | 'Deaths could have been avoided': Two people killed, dozens displaced overnight in Cape Town fire

The blaze was already at an advanced stage when firefighters arrived on the scene, said Mdluli.

Supplied Supplied Supplied Supplied Supplied Supplied

"Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but additional resources [are] being sent to help fully extinguish the blaze and assist with the investigation," he said.

He added that a hazardous materials team had been deployed to assist firefighting efforts.

The fire has since been put out, and Mdluli said no one was injured.







