WATCH | Matric 2021: 'You are the epitome of success', Motshekga tells top achievers at public schools

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has applauded top pupils who made it against all odds.
  • In her speech, Motshekga described the class of 2021 as the flowers of the nation.
  • The department wished pupils well as they headed to various tertiary institutions.

"This is the end of the road between us."

These were the words of Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga in Johannesburg on Thursday while addressing some of the country's top performing matric pupils at public schools from the class of 2021.

"You are top pupils produced by the class of 2021. You are the epitome of success. Don't forget that you are the best of the best that the country has produced.

"You carry the future prosperity of the nation. Continue to be the best of the best. Continue being good children, adults and professionals," said Motshekga.

Motshekga said the pupils made it against all odds.

"They are the selected few. You are towering heights over 800 000 pupils who sat down for exams. You are the few who made it to the top, among the 800 000. You are the best of the best we have in the system.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 20:2021 Matri
Matric top achievers during a breakfast session with Minister Angie Motshekga.

"It is not child's play becoming a top pupil in the region. This is a big achievement. We congratulate you for setting the bar very high," Motshekga said.

Motshekga applauded teachers and parents for encouraging pupils to work hard.

"We are aware that there are teachers who are exhausted... Those dedicated teachers ensured that they spent their spare time teaching our pupils to deliver these beautiful results.

"Through thick and thin, our pupils persevered until the end. We urge our top pupils to appreciate the basic education as it is part of their history and lives forever.

"Your certificate will make you smile forever. It is a history you will be proud of for the rest of your lives."

"You are heading to a stage where you will be producing knowledge. You are entering a new level of life. We are putting everything on you. Our hopes, dreams, future and aspirations as the country and department are with you.

"You are going to continue to be well mannered, as you are. You are the flowers of the nation," said Motshekga.

