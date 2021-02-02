1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Meet the frontline workers who prepare Covid-19-infected bodies for burial

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • One of South Africa's largest funeral homes shows how a Covid-19 deceased is prepared for burial.
  • The deceased is wrapped in three body bags.
  • Despite the increase in reported deaths during the second wave, mortuary staff says they are still coping.

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of 44 339 South Africans to date.

One funeral home gave News24 an inside look at what happens to the bodies of those who die from the virus, from the moment they arrive at the mortuary.

Here, frontline staff is entrusted with safely preparing loved ones for a dignified burial.

READ | You can now register for a Covid-19 vaccine - here's how

Meet Naomi van der Heever who has 12 years in the funeral industry, of which four years were spent as a facilities manager at a Tshwane branch of one of South Africa's largest funeral homes - Avbob.

News24 recently reported that the funeral home - which has a large footprint - experienced an increase of 300% in funerals in the Eastern Cape during the second wave of the pandemic.

The funeral home also invested in 11 mobile mortuaries in July last year ahead of the unknown before the anticipated Covid-19 peak.

READ | One of SA's largest funeral homes sees 300% increase in funerals in the Eastern Cape in December

News24 followed Van der Heever and her staff into the cold basement of the mortuary where the bodies of the deceased are stored prior to burial.

A frontline worker dressed in full personal protective equipment (PPE) wheels the body of an unknown Covid-19 deceased into the mortuary where it is covered with the final body bag.

The bag is then labelled to indicate that this was a body of a person who had died due to Covid-19. A transparent body bag is seen on top of the deceased's face. Upon completion, the deceased is wheeled back to storage.

"It was a new thing for the whole industry to work with a Covid deceased but as time goes on we are easing into how we work with a loved one.

Regulations

"We still stick to the current regulations which state that we cover the deceased with three body bags, one which is a transparent. That has helped for the family to view [their loved one] and emotionally they cope better," Van der Heever said.

The frontline worker added in most cases, the funeral home received the deceased from a hospital and the family was unable to view their loved one due to the regulation.

As a result, the transparent body bag gives the family the option of viewing the deceased safely.

Despite the increased number of daily reported Covid-19-related deaths during the second wave of the pandemic, Van der Heever said the staff compliment of 18 was still coping with the demand.

"We definitely have seen an influx in Covid-19 deceased, this week, however, the figures are now decreasing but we are coping emotionally and we are taking it step by step.

"There is obviously emotional stress when dealing with the bodies but we have the resources," she added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
avbobcoronavirushealth
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
42% - 3924 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 1845 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
38% - 3543 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.97
(+0.55)
ZAR/GBP
20.44
(+0.72)
ZAR/EUR
18.00
(+0.94)
ZAR/AUD
11.36
(+1.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.73)
Gold
1837.58
(-1.09)
Silver
26.83
(-6.13)
Platinum
1091.12
(-2.52)
Brent Crude
56.21
(+2.38)
Palladium
2234.00
(+0.22)
All Share
62733.65
(-0.10)
Top 40
57585.13
(-0.15)
Financial 15
11828.37
(+2.00)
Industrial 25
85670.51
(+1.16)
Resource 10
59622.08
(-2.86)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

14h ago

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo