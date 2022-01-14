WATCH | Memorial service for murdered Cape Town homeless man as calls grow to address national crisis

A large crowd braved Cape Town's heat to gather to celebrate Joxo's life.

The South African Human Rights Commission says it is working with authorities to find a solution for the homeless.

The City of Cape Town has reacted to what it claims are inaccuracies in the reaction to Joxo's death.

A memorial service for Dumisani Joxo, the homeless man who shot dead - allegedly by a law enforcement officer - was held in Rondebosch on Friday.

Joxo, 48, was shot dead on Sunday in Rondebosch, allegedly by a City of Cape Town law enforcement officer, Luvolwethu Kati, 22, in a scuffle over an outdoor fire that he had asked be doused.

Kati appeared briefly in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday and was released on R1 000 bail.

This, as anger swirled over how Joxo came to be shot dead, and whether Kati had been properly trained to carry a gun.

A large crowd braved Cape Town's heat to gather to celebrate Joxo's life. The memorial service was arranged by law advocacy group Ndifuna Ukwazi.

Joxo's brother Mzwamele Joxo described him as a good person.

"He was my father, my best friend. We shared secrets with one another. When I told his friends that my brother passed away they started crying and I couldn't believe it. Everyone loved him and he was a loving person. Who is going to protect me now?" he said.

He said the family was still deeply saddened by Joxo's death.

"There were many people who cared about my brother and loved him. I am still deeply hurt by what happened."

READ | Gun safety in spotlight after Cape Town law enforcement officer kills homeless man

He said he didn't care that Joxo didn't have money or possessions.

"Because he was my pillar to lean on ... but now this person [the law enforcement officer] has taken that away from him," he said.

South African Human Rights Commission [SAHRC] provincial commissioner Chris Nissen said they had been working hard with authorities to find a durable solution for the homeless.

"Homeless people have rights in our country. We have fought very long for this democracy and we have been in contact with the City of Cape Town. We want to find a national solution to a national problem, but we cannot have a situation where the homeless are being criminalised the way they are being criminalised in the city [Cape Town]," he said.

Joxo's death had raised questions on the effectiveness of the City's safety programme and its firearm training.

News24 Amy Gibbings News24 Amy Gibbings News24 Amy Gibbings

In a statement to dispel what it considered inaccuracies in the reaction to Joxo's death, the City said the officers received their firearm competency certificates from SAPS by following the nationally determined standards set by the Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority (SASSETA).

In total, law enforcement officers undergo training amounting to six months, which included theoretical and supervised practical training.

"SAPS training timeframes differ only because of additional legislation and subject matter applicable to their constitutional mandate," the City said.

The City added: "However, witnesses at the scene concur that an altercation involving several persons took place which led to the officer's weapon being discharged. Despite not being on the scene at the time, Ndifuna Ukwazi are campaigning for endorsements of their version of events outside of due legal processes."

We want to hear your views on the news.to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.