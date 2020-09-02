WATCH | Meow you doin'? Leopard unexpected guest at Mpumalanga lodge

A leopard made a quick appearance in the reception area of a lodge in Mpumalanga.

The big cat casually made its way past some lounge furniture, before disappearing into the bush.

The lodge said this "once-in-a-lifetime experience" did not pose a risk to patrons at any time.

Guests at the Singita Ebony Lodge in the Sabi Sands Game Reserve in Hazyview, Mpumalanga, got more than their money's worth when they got close and personal with a leopard in the reception area on Sunday.

The proud member of South Africa's Big 5 made an unexpected visit and casually strolled past lounge furniture, before making its way up some steps, back into the foliage surrounding the building.

Roar Africa's Reg Calmeyer managed to capture the anomaly on video, which was described as a "once-in-a-lifetime" experience.

The lodge described it as a "breathtaking moment".

"The leopard was seen stalking a bushbuck in the riverbed in front of the lodge, before being detected by a troop of vervet monkeys. He proceeded to walk across the deck area, and swiftly away from the lodge to remain undetected.

No danger

"There was no danger posed by this leopard at any point, and we were privileged to witness this incredible animal walk silently back into the bush," the lodge said in a statement.

"We strongly discourage close wildlife encounters at any time, and have strict safety protocols in place for staff and guests should this occur naturally, as in this scenario.

"We are committed to managing all situations responsibly and brief and debrief guests extensively on safety around wildlife encounters at the lodge."

