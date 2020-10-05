19m ago

WATCH | Mmamonnye Ngobeni feeling 'fabulous' as she appears on corruption charges

Kaveel Singh
  • Former KZN provincial commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni said she felt fabulous as she stood in the dock facing corruption charges.
  • Ngobeni appeared at ease as she waved at the public gallery.
  • She stands accused of taking bribes and interfering with a police investigation into corruption related to police accommodation.

Former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni was in high spirits as she appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday on corruption charges related to FIFA World Cup police accommodation.

"I'm fabulous," said Ngobeni when News24 asked her how she felt.

She was full of glee and waved to the public gallery as a flurry of journalists photographed and videoed her appearance before Magistrate Vanitha Armu.

ALSO READ | Who are Thoshan Panday and Mmamonnye Ngobeni?

Dressed in a black and yellow dress, Ngobeni, who was granted R20 000 bail – seemed more relaxed than her co-accused police officer Ashwin Narainpershad – who was granted R10 000 bail in the R47 million tender scandal matter dating back nearly 10 years.

Ravindra Manicklall, for Ngobeni, argued that R10 000 bail would have been sufficient for her. He said the decision to prosecute her was unconstitutional.

National level

He submitted that issues regarding accommodation were dealt with at a national level.

"She did not sign the work accommodation contract. That was done at a national level. I will submit she was in charge of the province and not in charge of the financial affairs and contracts dealing with [the] soccer world cup."

For the State, prosecutor Talita Louw had asked the court to grant bail of R40 000 for Ngobeni saying she was an accessory after the fact to the tune of R26 million in the FIFA World Cup accommodation tenders.

"She is also charged with defeating the ends of justice. Ngobeni was in the highest office in the province and had to report criminality but did not do so. There was even more responsibility on her as a provincial commissioner."

READ | 'I'm too old to run', says former top cop and fraud accused Mmamonnye Ngobeni

Ngobeni on Monday handed herself over to the police following allegations of corruption against her.

She stands accused of receiving kickbacks from businessman Thoshan Panday who won a tender to accommodate police officers during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Panday allegedly bribed officers in the supply chain unit and won tenders.

