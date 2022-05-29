WATCH | Mnqasela suspension: 'I will not be found guilty because I know my innocence'

Masizole Mnqasela said he was "not guilty" of any wrongdoing.

He was suspended by the DA on Saturday, pending an internal investigation.

The Hawks are investigating a case of fraud against Mnqasela.

The speaker of the Western Cape legislature, Masizole Mnqasela, is adamant that he is not guilty after being suspended from all party activities by the DA on Saturday.

A visibly emotional Mnqasela briefed the media on Sunday.

Following his suspension, pending the finalisation of an investigation, he said he would abide by the rules of the party pertaining to his suspension.

"I am not aware of who the whistleblowers are, but their rights must be protected. The rights of the alleged whistleblowers must be protected as well as the rights of the accused, myself in this case, must be equally protected and nobody should interfere with the whistleblowers," said Mnqasela.

"I am not a criminal. I am an alleged perpetrator. Thieves might look like me, but I am not one of them. I grew up very poor, but my parents taught me one thing and that is you must not steal, and I will not start at this age."

Mnqasela said the allegations had taken a toll on his family.

"You can do anything to me, but don't touch my family. Politics can be politics, but it must not get to a point where it becomes personal," he said.

Asked whether his family had been threatened, Mnqasela said: "What do you do, as a child, when you go outside, and your father is labelled a thief? It will never be easy.

"I will respect the party's processes and subject myself to any processes within our constitution. Whether there are 20 boxes or one million boxes of evidence against me, I'm a politician, I know exactly what I'm dealing with here and I will cooperate."

Asked whether he had been approached by the Hawks, Mnqasela said: "No."

He then added: "I will not be found guilty because I know my innocence."

Mnqasela last week defied party instructions, refusing to step down following allegations of fraud and corruption.

The DA subsequently handed over documents to the Hawks for investigation after whistleblowers provided the party with details of alleged fraudulent claims linked to Mnqasela.

The Hawks' spokesperson, Brigadier Thandi Mbambo, said a case of fraud was being investigated.





