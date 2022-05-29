24m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Mnqasela suspension: 'I will not be found guilty because I know my innocence'

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Masizole Mnqasela said he was "not guilty" of any wrongdoing.
  • He was suspended by the DA on Saturday, pending an internal investigation.
  • The Hawks are investigating a case of fraud against Mnqasela.  

The speaker of the Western Cape legislature, Masizole Mnqasela, is adamant that he is not guilty after being suspended from all party activities by the DA on Saturday. 

A visibly emotional Mnqasela briefed the media on Sunday.

Following his suspension, pending the finalisation of an investigation, he said he would abide by the rules of the party pertaining to his suspension.

READ | DA suspends Western Cape legislature speaker from all party activities pending probe

"I am not aware of who the whistleblowers are, but their rights must be protected. The rights of the alleged whistleblowers must be protected as well as the rights of the accused, myself in this case, must be equally protected and nobody should interfere with the whistleblowers," said Mnqasela.

"I am not a criminal. I am an alleged perpetrator. Thieves might look like me, but I am not one of them. I grew up very poor, but my parents taught me one thing and that is you must not steal, and I will not start at this age."

Mnqasela said the allegations had taken a toll on his family. 

"You can do anything to me, but don't touch my family. Politics can be politics, but it must not get to a point where it becomes personal," he said. 

Asked whether his family had been threatened, Mnqasela said: "What do you do, as a child, when you go outside, and your father is labelled a thief? It will never be easy.

"I will respect the party's processes and subject myself to any processes within our constitution. Whether there are 20 boxes or one million boxes of evidence against me, I'm a politician, I know exactly what I'm dealing with here and I will cooperate."

Asked whether he had been approached by the Hawks, Mnqasela said: "No."

He then added: "I will not be found guilty because I know my innocence."

Mnqasela last week defied party instructions, refusing to step down following allegations of fraud and corruption.

The DA subsequently handed over documents to the Hawks for investigation after whistleblowers provided the party with details of alleged fraudulent claims linked to Mnqasela.

The Hawks' spokesperson, Brigadier Thandi Mbambo, said a case of fraud was being investigated.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
damasizole mnqaselacape townwestern capepolitics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 4113 votes
No
53% - 4594 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.57
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.66
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.71
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.15
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,853.66
0.0%
Silver
22.12
0.0%
Palladium
2,076.50
0.0%
Platinum
956.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
119.43
+1.7%
Top 40
63,883
+1.4%
All Share
70,486
+1.4%
Resource 10
76,948
+0.6%
Industrial 25
76,115
+1.3%
Financial 15
16,257
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17...

27 May

'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions
Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea

27 May

Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo