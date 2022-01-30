1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | More than 600 people left homeless after Masiphumelele inferno

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A fire ripped through Masiphumelele, Cape Town, informal settlement in the early hours of Saturday morning.
  • 600 people have been left homeless.
  • Gift of the Givers is on site to feed close to 1 000 people. 

A devastating fire ripped through the Masiphumelele informal settlement in the early hours of Saturday morning, leaving 600 people homeless.  

The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre has since put out a call to the Gift of the Givers to assist those in need.

According to the City of Cape Town's fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse, the team responded to the blaze at 01:23 on Saturday.

"The City's Fire and Rescue Service was alerted that there were informal structures on fire in Masemola Street," said Carelse.

Fifteen firefighting units from fire stations and 50 firefighters extinguished the blaze by 07:24.

"No injuries or fatalities were reported," he added.

Gift of the Givers, which was on the scene, said preliminary assessments indicated that 152 informal homes had been gutted.  

"Our teams were out preparing hot nutritious meals which were delivered at noon with bottled water, blankets, and baby care packs as an initial intervention," said project manager Ali Sablay.

ALSO READ | Cape Town firefighters bring blaze above Philip Kgosana Drive under control

Speaking to News24 from where their homes once were, residents expressed their "hurt" in not being able to salvage what they had inside their homes. 

Richard Davids, 45, said he had lost his brand new cellphone.

"I'm very sad. I paid a lot of money for that phone because I needed it to look for jobs, and now the phone is burnt. I've been living here for over four years and every time fires break out it's devastating for me," he said. 

Zyandiswa Manyube, 47, said she's been living in the settlement for six years and didn't manage to save anything. 

Manyube said:

I tried to grab my clothes, but the fire was too big and [hot]. So I left with nothing. I slept last night at my friend's place and now I'm [going] to rebuild my home today.

Manyube said her neighbours have already started to rebuild her home, and she's hopeful she will be able to move in later today. 

Rebecca du Toit said she's "had enough" of fire outbreaks in the area. 

"I'm fed up with the fires in the area now. Every year the same thing happens, every year we lose all our belongings to these fires. I'm not coming back, I'm going to stay with my family in Hanover Park. I've lost count of how many fires have broken out here over the years and it's very disturbing," Du Toit said

Musa Williams from Gift of the Givers said they are feeding more than 1 000 people in the area.

"We have two big pots of akhni that will be distributed, as well as soap, washing powder, and any other essentials that people may require," said Williams. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cape townfiress
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
34% - 987 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
66% - 1893 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.59
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.90
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.38
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Gold
1,791.82
0.0%
Silver
22.47
0.0%
Palladium
2,379.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,016.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
90.03
+0.8%
Top 40
67,021
-0.1%
All Share
73,455
-0.1%
Resource 10
74,081
-1.4%
Industrial 25
90,993
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,218
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo