WATCH | Motorist viciously assaulted by members of police's VIP Unit

National police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe says SAPS are investigating the alleged assault of motorists.

A video showing SAPS VIP unit members assaulting private motorists is making the rounds on social media.

Mathe said preliminary investigation confirmed the people who carried guns during the assault, belonged to the SAPS

Police are investigating the alleged assault of three occupants of a private vehicle on the side of a Gauteng highway by members of its VIP unit.



A video making the rounds online shows the vicious attack on what appears to be the N1 highway by the officers, some who were brandishing guns.

The members appear to take turns kicking at the three men while they lie on the ground. One crawled for cover under the road barrier, one is seen lying on the floor, hardly moving, while the third one tried to duck the blows.

They did not retaliate.

National police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the police were tracing the victims to get statements on the matter.

She said a preliminary investigation indicated that the vehicles in the video belonged to the police and the perpetrators were police members.

National police commissioner Lieutenant-General Fannie Masemola condemned the conduct of his members.

He said:

While the internal departmental investigation into the conduct of the members is under way, the SAPS distances itself from the conduct and behaviour depicted in the video. [The behaviour does] not align with the values and code of conduct of the SAPS, which outlines the values and principles that all SAPS members are expected to uphold, including integrity, professionalism, accountability, and respect for human rights.

News24 traced the vehicle owner, who said the matter was being handled by their lawyers.

Andrew Whitfield, the DA's spokesperson on policing, said he had referred the matter to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for investigation.

Whitfield said: "The brutal and unwarranted attack by half a dozen heavily armed men, allegedly SAPS members, on unarmed motorists cannot be condoned and immediate action must be taken. Has the ANC government lost that much control of the country that armed thugs allegedly on government business can savagely beat, kick and threaten motorists just trying to get home or get to work?"



