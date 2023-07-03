1h ago

Share

WATCH | Motorist viciously assaulted by members of police's VIP Unit

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • National police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe says SAPS are investigating the alleged assault of motorists.
  • A video showing SAPS VIP unit members assaulting private motorists is making the rounds on social media.
  • Mathe said preliminary investigation confirmed the people who carried guns during the assault, belonged to the SAPS

Police are investigating the alleged assault of three occupants of a private vehicle on the side of a Gauteng highway by members of its VIP unit.

A video making the rounds online shows the vicious attack on what appears to be the N1 highway by the officers, some who were brandishing guns.

The members appear to take turns kicking at the three men while they lie on the ground. One crawled for cover under the road barrier, one is seen lying on the floor, hardly moving, while the third one tried to duck the blows.

They did not retaliate.

READ | Fish Hoek police officers charged with assault after video circulates on social media

National police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the police were tracing the victims to get statements on the matter.

She said a preliminary investigation indicated that the vehicles in the video belonged to the police and the perpetrators were police members.

National police commissioner Lieutenant-General Fannie Masemola condemned the conduct of his members.

He said:

While the internal departmental investigation into the conduct of the members is under way, the SAPS distances itself from the conduct and behaviour depicted in the video. [The behaviour does] not align with the values and code of conduct of the SAPS, which outlines the values and principles that all SAPS members are expected to uphold, including integrity, professionalism, accountability, and respect for human rights.

News24 traced the vehicle owner, who said the matter was being handled by their lawyers.

Andrew Whitfield, the DA's spokesperson on policing, said he had referred the matter to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for investigation. 

Whitfield said: "The brutal and unwarranted attack by half a dozen heavily armed men, allegedly SAPS members, on unarmed motorists cannot be condoned and immediate action must be taken. Has the ANC government lost that much control of the country that armed thugs allegedly on government business can savagely beat, kick and threaten motorists just trying to get home or get to work?"


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsipidpretoriagautengcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 1177 votes
Expected a higher number
74% - 3652 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
2% - 81 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Right of admission reserved? Inside Stellenbosch University VC's alleged nepotism saga

10h ago

LISTEN | Right of admission reserved? Inside Stellenbosch University VC's alleged nepotism saga
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

8h ago

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.80
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.86
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.51
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.54
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
910.24
+1.7%
Palladium
1,241.28
+1.1%
Gold
1,921.51
+0.1%
Silver
22.90
+0.6%
Brent Crude
75.41
+1.2%
Top 40
70,933
+0.3%
All Share
76,234
+0.3%
Resource 10
63,062
+1.7%
Industrial 25
105,768
-0.6%
Financial 15
16,109
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023

13h ago

Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

29 Jun

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

28 Jun

WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

28 Jun

Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo