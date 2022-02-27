43m ago

WATCH | Mourners gather in Klawer to bid farewell to Jerobiojin van Wyk

accreditation
Marvin Charles
    • Family and friends paid their last respects to Jerobiojin van Wyk at the Klawer Community Centre on Saturday morning.
    • The 13-year-old's remains were found in a sewage pipe on the property of 56-year-old Daniel Smit earlier this month.
    • Family spokesperson Mathilda Bains said the family still has many questions. 

    The community of Klawer bid a final farewell to Jerobiojin van Wyk, 13, on Saturday morning.

    Family and friends paid their respects to the Van Wyk family at the Klawer Community Centre. 

    The 13-year-old's remains were found in a drain on the property of 56-year-old Daniel Smit earlier this month.

    Smit has since been charged with murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and defeating the ends of justice. He will appear in court again in April.

    Large portraits of the teen were placed on stage, along with 13 candles and flowers with the words "Rus Sag, Kind" (rest soft, child) printed on them.

    Triesa van Wyk
    Triesa van Wyk.
    News24 Marvin Charles

    Friends and family wore T-shirts and face masks with a picture of his face printed on them. 

    Jerobiojin's devastated mother, Triesa van Wyk, sobbed while holding a pink face cloth and was comforted by family as his small casket made its way into the hall accompanied by a marching band. 

    Only a few human remains that were found in Smits' drain were buried on Saturday. 

    DNA analysis was conducted on the remains, a lung, ear and skin. Last week, tests confirmed the remains belonged to the teen. 

    Community bids farewell to Jerobiojin van Wyk.
    Community bids farewell to Jerobiojin van Wyk. 13.
    News24 Marvin Charles

    Principal John Cloete of Nieuwoudt Primary School, where the teen was a Grade 4 pupil, told mourners he understood it was the right of every child in Klawer to be kept safe. 

    "As principal, I have respect for our children and we must support our children. Our community must heal from this tragedy," he said. 

    Community leader Billy Claassen said the community of Klawer was shocked to its core. 

    "Jerobiojin was a child, a gifted friend, a school child from our community, he was a child and he was taken away from us all so cruelly. It makes me heart sore for our children. To lose someone who you love so much is hard for the family," he added. 

    Family spokesperson Mathilda Bains said the family still had many questions. 

    "The mother [Triesa] said she still wants answers why this happened to her child, it is hard for her to come to terms that today a part of her child is in the grave. She is not satisfied," she added. 

