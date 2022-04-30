27m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Mudslide in Simon's Town leads to road closures, traffic diverted

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


Traffic has been diverted in Simon's Town, Cape Town after a mudslide in Red Hill Road.

City of Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Kevin Jacobs said the cause of the mudslide was unknown.

However, officials became aware of it early on Saturday morning. 

Roads have been closed between Main Road and Blue Waters Close.

Traffic is being diverted via Colorado Road and Dido Valley.

READ | Two pregnant women rescued from KwaZulu-Natal home after mudslide

Four traffic officers are on the scene.

"The City's roads department is attending to the incident," Jacobs said.

He added that there wasn't any major traffic congestion in the area.

"Once the mudslide has cleared, the road will then be reopened. We are advising motorists to be please practise patience and be careful while travelling.

It's unclear when the roads will reopen.




Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townweathertraffic
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 9038 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3913 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

4h ago

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.76
+1.7%
Rand - Pound
19.82
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.62
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,897.26
0.0%
Silver
22.78
0.0%
Palladium
2,324.50
0.0%
Platinum
939.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
107.14
-0.1%
Top 40
65,476
+1.4%
All Share
72,438
+1.3%
Resource 10
77,198
+2.8%
Industrial 25
80,199
+1.3%
Financial 15
16,309
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing...

29 Apr

WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing tastebuds' one burger at a time
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

25 Apr

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare terminal diagnosis
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by massive wave
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo