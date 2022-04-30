WATCH | Mudslide in Simon's Town leads to road closures, traffic diverted





Traffic has been diverted in Simon's Town, Cape Town after a mudslide in Red Hill Road.



City of Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Kevin Jacobs said the cause of the mudslide was unknown.

However, officials became aware of it early on Saturday morning.

Roads have been closed between Main Road and Blue Waters Close.

Traffic is being diverted via Colorado Road and Dido Valley.

Four traffic officers are on the scene. "The City's roads department is attending to the incident," Jacobs said.

He added that there wasn't any major traffic congestion in the area.

"Once the mudslide has cleared, the road will then be reopened. We are advising motorists to be please practise patience and be careful while travelling.



It's unclear when the roads will reopen.













