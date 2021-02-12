30m ago

WATCH | Multiple sluices opened as Vaal Dam breaches 100% mark

Canny Maphanga
  • A video shows that water was released from the Vaal Dam on Thursday.
  • DWS says this was done in anticipation of expected rainfalls over the Orange River System.
  • This comes as the Vaal Dam is rapidly filling up. 

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) released water from the Vaal Dam this week in anticipation of expected rainfalls over the Orange River System.

"These rains would be as a result of the activities that are building up in the Mozambican Channel, which are expected to impact on the Orange River System. The upshot of the flows from these rains could impact on the integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) and the Vaal Dam in particular," the DWS said on Thursday.

This comes as the Vaal Dam is said to be rapidly filling up and will continue to receive inflows from the Upper Vaal.

"These flows and weather forecasts have necessitated the initiation of a flood control release from the Vaal Dam," DWS added.

Vaal Dam below 30%, no restrictions on horizon

Department Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau further explained that there was a need to accommodate the expected rains that would have an impact on the Orange River System in the next few days.

According to Ratau, the opening of the three sluice gates allowed for water to be released in order to protect the infrastructure and ensure that the dam continued to operate optimally.

Cyclone Eloise causes flooding in Limpopo, KZN

"According to the Department's analysis there was a need for the opening of three (3) gates and that a fourth gate might be opened as and when the need arises," the statement concluded.

The Vaal Dam is presently hovering around 106.0% having breached the 100% mark.

