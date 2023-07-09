WATCH | Multiple trucks set alight on Van Reenen's Pass ahead of second anniversary of July unrest

The N3 highway has been closed at Van Reenen's Pass in KwaZulu-Natal

This after an armed gang set six trucks alight on Saturday night.

Firefighters managed to douse the flames, and clean-up operations are currently under way.

KwaZulu-Natal police are hunting a group of armed suspects who forced six drivers to stop their trucks on Van Reenen's Pass on Saturday night, before setting the vehicles alight.

The incident came just hours ahead of the second anniversary of the July 2021 unrest, which is being marked on Sunday.

The July unrest saw widespread looting and riots, which left more than 350 people dead.

On Sunday, KZN police confirmed that the road has been closed to traffic since the incident.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said detectives are investigating a case of malicious damage to property.

"A large police deployment, including the Public Order Policing Unit, is monitoring the situation. The road is still closed at this stage," said Naicker.



He added that the motive for the attack is still unknown.

Arrive Alive also confirmed that the N3 highway is still closed.

Northbound traffic heading to Johannesburg is being stopped at Tugela Plaza, while southbound traffic heading to Durban is backed up at the top of Van Reenen's Pass.

Relevant authorities and emergency services are on the scene and have secured the area, while the fires have been doused.



Clean-up and recovery operations are still under way.



