21m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Municipal workers barricade Joburg highway, hold city manager 'against his will'

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article



  • The busy M1 in Johannesburg has been barricaded by municipal workers. 
  • The City claims protesters are holding the acting city manager against his will.
  • The strike is over the politically facilitated agreement, meant to regularise payments between staff. 

Johannesburg motorists should avoid the M1 in both directions if they do not want to get stuck in traffic for the rest of the day. 

City of Johannesburg workers are on strike under the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) banner, and not only have they barricaded the busy highway, but the City claimed workers were also holding acting city manager Bryne Maduka against his will. 

The strike is over implementing an agreement, called the politically facilitated agreement, with the City and the municipal employers meant to regularise payments between staff.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said protesters blocked off the freeway after they marched to the Metro Centre in Braamfontein to address wage issues. 

Samwu's provincial secretary, Mpho Tladinyane, said the city manager was not being held against his will, but he was with them on the M1.

"The JMPD and the police are here, and they spoke to him, and he's here as our employer - not against his will."

Tladinyane said the group first met at Library Gardens in Newtown but decided to go to the Metro Centre to look for answers.

PICS | Woman shot dead as shops torched, looted in Mpumalanga protests over electricity

Maduka met the marchers at the offices.

"We were told that the city manager can't help. Only the principals could," Tladinyane said  

"We called the mayor, and she said she was half an hour away and coming to the office. The workers waited for three, four hours and then decided we would meet her on the freeway."

Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse's spokesperson, Mabine Seabe, said the mayor had dispatched a team to meet with the protesters at the head office. 

He said Maduka was being held against his will by the protesters. 

"It's concerning that they are engaged in illegal acts on the freeway and holding the city manager against his will." 

Fihla said the situation was calm now, but motorists were frustrated.

"Officers have been deployed and motorists are urged to avoid the M1 in both directions heading towards Smit Street and to use Carr Street on the M1 north and Empire Road on the M1 south as alternative routes."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
samwujohannesburggautengstrikes
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 730 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
27% - 3174 votes
I don't use Twitter
67% - 7865 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.46
+1.8%
Rand - Pound
20.32
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.73
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.48
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.1%
Gold
1,749.67
+2.5%
Silver
21.54
+2.2%
Palladium
1,963.50
+5.2%
Platinum
1,039.50
+5.2%
Brent Crude
92.65
-2.9%
Top 40
64,087
+1.7%
All Share
70,710
+1.5%
Resource 10
69,497
+1.6%
Industrial 25
83,023
+1.9%
Financial 15
16,088
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation...

09 Nov

Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation achievements
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event

08 Nov

Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event
Hanover Park-based NPO breaks new grounds after performance on Castle of Good...

08 Nov

Hanover Park-based NPO breaks new grounds after performance on Castle of Good Hope's rooftop
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

12h ago

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22313.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo