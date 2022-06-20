WATCH | 'My name has been dragged through the mud' - suspended WC official after Albert Fritz sex scandal

One of the four suspended staff members allegedly involved in the Albert Fritz sex scandal that rocked the Western Cape government, has vehemently denied being involved in allegations of sexual misconduct against young women in the then MEC's office.

Breaking his silence after being placed on suspension, Lazola Ndubela, said "a grave injustice has been perpetrated against me in a politicised matter".

"My name has been dragged through the mud for no reason," he added.

Ndubela was among four officials suspended in January amid sexual harassment allegations.

He is currently still suspended and at home.

In a widely circulated statement on Monday, Ndubela claimed that the Western Cape Government (WCG) found no evidence of wrongdoing against him.

He said:

At this stage it goes without saying, but I wish to say it anyway and in no uncertain terms: I have never been involved in the facilitation of sexual misconduct by anybody, in any way whatsoever.

Ndubela added that it had always been his intention to cooperate fully with any and all investigations, and to answer any questions posed to him truthfully and to the best of his knowledge.

"Unfortunately, the WCG has never posed any questions to me at any point. The WCG has never put allegations to me and asked me to give my version of events. To date, I have never been informed of what the allegations against me are. Nor have I been informed of who the allegations were made by," he stressed.

Ndubela told News24 that the provincial government had afforded him no opportunity to provide his version.

"They (WCG) have never called me in, they've never asked for my version. I don't even know if these allegations exist," he said.

Ndubela said he received a notification earlier this month that the department can no longer pursue any disciplinary action against him.

"I lodged a grievance in regard to how long things were taking. All of these attempts proved fruitless. On 8 June 2022, after I had again inquired, I was informed via email by employee relations, that because my contract of employment terminated on 2 June 2022, the department 'can no longer pursue any disciplinary action against me', and that my suspension 'automatically terminated with my contract of employment coming to an end'," he said.

Ndubela was on a fixed year contract with the department. His contract ended on 2 June

"It's been tough. Talking to my mother over the phone she would be in tears or voice would be quivering. I cannot understand why these guys would not simply follow due process," he said.

In March, Premier Alan Winde fired Fritz from his portfolio as MEC for Community and Safety after an independent investigation found sufficient evidence that Fritz had created an environment that was conducive to sexual harassment.

Responding to the allegations, Ndubela said the narrative that certain staff, him included, facilitated sexual misconduct by organising trips to rural towns and plying young girls with alcohol bought with government money, was a lie.

"These were all adult women who, out of their own volition, generally bought their own alcohol with their own money for consumption after hours. Nobody was forced to consume alcohol.

"Oftentimes, some staff would fraternise, while others in the group would retire to their rooms at the venues we stayed at. At all times, the work of the department was carried out during working hours with great professionalism," he added.

Winde's office referred queries to the department of community safety and policing oversight.

The department's deputy director for communications Ishaam Davids told News24 Ndubela's suspension was based on the fact that there were allegations of serious misconduct linked to Fritz.

He said:

To protect the integrity of the investigation, it was deemed necessary to place him under precautionary suspension with full emoluments. In March 2022, the investigation into the allegations linked to Minister Fritz was concluded. However, in the face of witness’ reluctance to testify against Mr Ndubela in respect of the allegations linked to Minister Fritz the department could not pursue disciplinary action in respect of the aforementioned allegations against him.

Davids added this point Ndubela's precautionary suspension would have been uplifted; however, the department undertook further investigations into additional allegations of fraudulent conduct relating to the misuse of government property and/or resources.

"It was thus deemed necessary to extend his precautionary suspension, pending the outcome of the said investigations. Mr Ndubela was informed that further investigations into allegations of misconduct would be investigated, and thus he would remain on precautionary suspension until the finalisation of the aforesaid investigations and/or disciplinary process.

"Notwithstanding the above, two of the officials who were suspended, were subsequently dismissed in respect of the allegations linked to Minister Fritz. A third official’s contract was linked to the former Minister’s term of office and as a result automatically terminated upon the former Minister’s removal from office," he said.

