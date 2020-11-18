1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | N1 from Soweto gridlocked as striking taxi drivers block freeway

Riaan Grobler
The N1 north on Wednesday morning.
The N1 north on Wednesday morning.
JMPD

The N1 north between Johannesburg and Pretoria was brought to a near standstill as striking taxi drivers and operators from various associations blocked the freeway on Wednesday morning.

According to Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar, traffic was very heavy by around 07:30.

Motorists are advised to avoid the N1 and use the Soweto Highway as an alternative route, Minnaar said. 

Earlier in Pretoria, buses were directed back to the City of Tshwane depot after taxi protesters allegedly hijacked a bus with a female driver and kicked passengers off buses. 

More to follow. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Bus chaos in Pretoria as taxi protesters allegedly hijack female bus driver
Commuters pulled off buses, motorists intimidated as Santaco drivers protest against govt relief
Taxi drivers blockade roads in Stellenbosch CBD
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgtaxi striketraffic
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 506 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 1049 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 5447 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
view
ZAR/USD
15.39
(-0.42)
ZAR/GBP
20.41
(-0.20)
ZAR/EUR
18.28
(-0.29)
ZAR/AUD
11.22
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.38)
Gold
1880.13
(-0.13)
Silver
24.46
(-0.11)
Platinum
929.00
(+0.53)
Brent Crude
43.30
(-0.07)
Palladium
2319.50
(+0.65)
All Share
57053.01
(-0.37)
Top 40
52288.79
(-0.50)
Financial 15
11641.21
(+0.90)
Industrial 25
78871.27
(-0.28)
Resource 10
51667.73
(-1.36)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo