WATCH | N1 from Soweto gridlocked as striking taxi drivers block freeway

The N1 north between Johannesburg and Pretoria was brought to a near standstill as striking taxi drivers and operators from various associations blocked the freeway on Wednesday morning.

According to Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar, traffic was very heavy by around 07:30.

Motorists are advised to avoid the N1 and use the Soweto Highway as an alternative route, Minnaar said.

Earlier in Pretoria, buses were directed back to the City of Tshwane depot after taxi protesters allegedly hijacked a bus with a female driver and kicked passengers off buses.

#TaxiStrike. Taxi operators have blocked off the N1 North at the N17, ahead of their planned protest march in Pretoria. Traffic is heavily backed up from Soweto Highway. Motorists are advised to avoid & to use Soweto Highway as an alternative route. #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/tIux6LtciY — Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) November 18, 2020

@KatSekhotho@KayaTraffic this is what is happening on N1 North just by Allandale.. taxis driving very SLOW across all lanes and delaying traffic #KayaBreakfastpic.twitter.com/eVUzyGiVsM — Nnusi Gazi (@nnusi) November 18, 2020

More to follow.