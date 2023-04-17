1h ago

Share

WATCH | N1 in Pretoria closed after trucks collide, catch fire

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

A section of the N1 in Pretoria is closed after two trucks caught alight in the early hours of Monday morning.

Tshwane Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the two trucks collided just before 02:00 on the N1 southbound, near King's Highway.

It appeared that one of the vehicles had driven into the back of the other, he said.

Both trucks caught alight.

ALSO READ | Free State ambulance hits pothole and overturns while carrying 9-month-old baby and mom

Firefighters extinguished the flames, but hazardous material was found on the scene and is being contained.

The road will remain closed while the clean-up is in progress.

Mabaso said one person was treated on the scene for minor injuries and was later transported to hospital.

According to the SA National Roads Agency Limited, both lanes are closed and traffic is backed up to Sefako Makgatho Drive.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pretoriagautengtrafficcrashesaccidents
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you believe is the main reason behind the Tshwane pylon collapse?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Vandalism and tampering
68% - 3147 votes
Poor infrastructure maintenance
32% - 1466 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Not so sweet escape: More charges for Thabo Bester, but could further arrests be imminent?

12 Apr

LISTEN | Not so sweet escape: More charges for Thabo Bester, but could further arrests be imminent?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.04
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
22.40
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.84
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.12
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
1,043.30
-0.1%
Palladium
1,492.72
-0.7%
Gold
2,013.07
+0.4%
Silver
25.59
+0.9%
Brent Crude
86.31
+0.3%
Top 40
73,366
+0.3%
All Share
79,084
+0.3%
Resource 10
71,025
+1.2%
Industrial 25
106,003
+0.0%
Financial 15
15,946
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo