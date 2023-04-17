WATCH | N1 in Pretoria closed after trucks collide, catch fire

A section of the N1 in Pretoria is closed after two trucks caught alight in the early hours of Monday morning.

Tshwane Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the two trucks collided just before 02:00 on the N1 southbound, near King's Highway.

It appeared that one of the vehicles had driven into the back of the other, he said.

Both trucks caught alight.

ALSO READ | Free State ambulance hits pothole and overturns while carrying 9-month-old baby and mom

Firefighters extinguished the flames, but hazardous material was found on the scene and is being contained.

The road will remain closed while the clean-up is in progress.

Mabaso said one person was treated on the scene for minor injuries and was later transported to hospital.

According to the SA National Roads Agency Limited, both lanes are closed and traffic is backed up to Sefako Makgatho Drive.



