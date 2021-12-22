WATCH | N3 road blocked off after massive hail storm in KwaZulu-Natal

A massive hail storm in KwaZulu-Natal led to the N3 road being blocked off on Wednesday.

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs department spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said, due to the hail storm, widespread incidents had been reported in Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas.

"Disaster management teams have been deployed to conduct assessments and provide necessary relief to the affected," Mzila said.

The N3 road was blocked off - and road users were advised to drive with caution.

