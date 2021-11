Akela was born in South Africa. Her parents are from Mozambique. But officially she does not exist.



She is undocumented - neither Mozambican nor South African. This will make it hard for her to access many opportunities that the rest of us take for granted. Many children share her fate.

Activists have launched a campaign called #DocumentUs to help get people in Akela's situation documented.