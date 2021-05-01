WATCH | Nerveless CIT driver foils Pretoria heist

Dramatic video footage of an attempted CIT heist was caught on camera.

The footage, which was recorded in the cabin of the CIT vehicle shows a driver and his colleague reacting to suspects firing shots and chasing their vehicle.

Police say the incident happened on the N4 in Pretoria on 22 April and that the suspects did not get away with any money.

Extraordinary footage has emerged of an attempted cash-in-transit heist that was foiled due to the driver's driving prowess and nerves of steel.

As the action-packed video starts - recorded in the cabin of the CIT vehicle - over a dozen muffled gunshots ring out, one of which partially shatters the bulletproof window on the driver's side.

The driver immediately reacts, appearing to ram into one of the vehicles before speeding off.

Staying cool, calm and collected, the driver then asks his colleague, seated next to him, to cock a rifle while he very clearly starts evading the CIT robbers.

The driver then tells his colleague that "they are coming after us" while constantly checking his surroundings.

He then appears to make a quick U-turn before accelerating again.

WATCH | Cop, security guard injured in foiled Cape Town cash-in-transit heist

Just as the driver says, "they are going to shoot, they are going to f**king shoot," more gunshots can be heard.

During the second round of gunfire, the passenger's bulletproof window is hit.

The driver then asks his colleague to call two people, to find out where they are, shortly before the vehicle appears to ram into something.

"F**king shoot him," the driver says as he reverses.

The vehicle then comes to a halt; the driver grabs the rifle and exits the vehicle.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said a group of men tried to rob the CIT vehicle on 22 April on the N4 in Pretoria.

"The suspects fired several shots at the CIT vehicle in an attempt to stop it during a high-speed chase," Naidoo said.

"The driver of the CIT vehicle managed to evade the robbers for a while, but later stopped in wait for the robbers."

The suspects fled without taking any cash.

Naidoo added that no arrests had been made yet.

Did you know you can comment on this article?and add your voice to the conversation.