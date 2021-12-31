WATCH | New Year: Ramaphosa reflects on 2021, makes pledges for 2022

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave a brief New Year's message on Friday.

The president reflected on the storms suffered by the country in 2021.

Ramaphosa called for optimism about the future and pledged on several commitments for the year ahead.

Reflecting on the hardships faced by the country in 2021, President Cyril Ramaphosa insists the government will, in 2022, remain committed to economic recovery, fighting crime and preventing corruption.

Ramaphosa addressed his New Year's message to the nation on Friday.

The president spent much of his speech reflecting on the challenges faced by the country, but assured citizens that optimism about the future was crucial.

Among the things Ramaphosa reflected on, was the July unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.

He said those days in July were a challenge for the country's democratic order, but he remained grateful that the country had overcome the unrest.

He also reflected on the continued surge of gender-based violence cases and crime, saying these were some of the issues the country had to work to overcome.

Despite the negatives, the country had also achieved several milestones in 2021.

Ramaphosa listed the celebration of 25 years since the signing of the Constitution and the municipal elections held in November.

He said:

We had to weather many storms this year, and we know that better times are on the horizon. Notwithstanding the difficulties of 2021, there is much to be thankful for. We held free elections, celebrated the 25 years of the signing of the Constitution, and our democracy withstood a challenge to our constitutional order and efforts to undermine the rule of law. We can be grateful that we can unite in times of crises.

The president said the government remained committed to tackling economic recovery, creating jobs, fighting poverty and prosecuting corruption cases.

"In 2022, we will dedicate all our energies to creating work and fighting poverty," the president said.

"We will continue to prevent corruption and prosecute those responsible for these malicious acts. We must work together to deal with violence and crimes against women and children and those who seek to sabotage our economy."

Covid-19

Ramaphosa acknowledged that many families had lost loved ones due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said this was the second year the country faced a festive season amid a deadly pandemic.

"For many, this is a time and reminder of what they have lost. In many homes tonight, there is an empty space once occupied by a mother, father, and child. We pray for them all, and those who have died and those who have lost loved ones," the president said.

Despite the losses, Ramaphosa also reflected on the positive outcomes, with over 18 million South Africans having vaccinated against Covid-19.

He cautioned against reckless behaviour during the festive season to ensure that Covid-19 cases do not rise and that deaths and hospitalisations remain low.

