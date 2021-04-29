1h ago

WATCH | No roads, no water, no toilets: 'Why are they ignoring us?'

A lack of access to basic necessities is not just an inconvenience, but a health and safety risk for people in these Western Cape communities. Find out why residents want government to do more.

  • Read the City of Cape Town’s full response here.
  • Read the full script here.
Bhekisisa

