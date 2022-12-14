WATCH | Oh boy! Traffic cops probe '8-year-old' driver who could 'hardly see over the steering wheel'

An eight-year-old boy was recorded driving his father's car in Roshnee, Vereeniging.

The boy told a group of people who stopped him that his father had given him the car.

Gauteng traffic police said the incident was being investigated.

Gauteng traffic police say they are investigating the circumstances behind a viral video which shows a young boy driving an SUV around in Roshnee, Vereeniging.

In the video shared on social media on Wednesday, the boy is seen in the driver’s seat, speaking to a small group of adults standing on the pavement.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

He tells the two men standing at the driver’s window to follow him so that he can show them where his father lives.

"Is it your car? How old are you?" an older man asks the boy, to which he responds that he is eight years old.

People are heard chuckling in the background when a woman says the video shouldn't be posted online because the boy "was just too cute".

But the man is heard saying:

No, put it on Facebook and show it to the Roshnee people. This is ridiculous man. When I tried to stop him, ask him what he did...

The man then tells the boy he will follow him home to speak to his father.

"This is ridiculous, man! He can hardly see over the steering wheel," he says.

The video ends with the boy telling a man that his father had given him the car, before he drives off.

Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane confirmed that they were investigating the incident.

"My department will investigate and really bring perpetrators to book."