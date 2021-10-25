WATCH | On the road: Beaufort West - a municipality plagued by poverty and unemployment

The Auditor-General has described the charming town of Beaufort West as dysfunctional. Driving through the central Karoo town one gets a clear picture why it is in a state of dilapidation and seemingly on the brink of complete collapse.

Beaufort West is regarded by many as the halfway mark when travelling on the N1 from Cape Town to Bloemfontein. The highway runs right through the middle of the picturesque town. Having been the first town to be established in the central Karoo, it was founded back in 1818.

A week before South Africans are set to go to the polls, journalists Marvin Charles and Bertram Malgas visit the town to look at how residents from the area are living.

For locals in the Beaufort West Municipality life has not been easy or kind. Many families are battling severe poverty which has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to more unemployment, ongoing drought woes and socioeconomic challenges.

In stark contrast to the town's CBD, through which the N1 runs, the rest of the municipality is plagued by severe poverty.

As is the case with many small towns, Beaufort West also has its fare share of infrastructure troubles, with roads full of potholes and buildings in a state of dilapidation.

A visit to the poverty stricken suburb of Hillside, which is located just minutes outside the town centre, revealed the true state of hardship locals have to endure.

News24 Bertram Malgas

Rubbish strewn around the area has clearly been piling up, while basic cleaning services were clearly not high on the agenda for local municipal officials.

High levels of unemployment and an array or socioeconomic challenges, which include crime and substance abuse particularly among the youth, are but some of the problems locals face.

Bearing all these factors in mind, residents said come election day on November 1, they would definitely rethink their loyalties and might not even bother to go to the polls.

Nearly every empty pocket of land in Hillside has been turned into a makeshift dumping site, and residents complained they have been battling to cough up for the high municipal rates and taxes.

News24 Bertram Malgas

Others said they were fed-up with their water supply being cut amid a crippling drought in the area, and basic services being haphazard.

Residents made no secret they were displeased with the services provided by their local authority, with many saying they could not cope in the current economic climate.

Resident Portia Menziwa said she was forced to rely on her Sassa grant to provide for her and her two boys because she was unable to find a job in the town.

News24 Bertram Malgas

Menziwa added the cost of living was so high she had to rely on family and friends to get by.

"The challenges we face here are serious - our water gets switched off every month without [us] even being sent a letter and yet we have to pay for services.

"Our electricity gets switched off even though we applied for a subsidy, but we have no choice [but] to pay every month or this happens."

She said rates have escalated to astronomical amounts going from R300 one month to R1 000 the next.

"There is no service delivery and things are just getting worse," she said, adding she would not be voting in the upcoming elections.

"I don't see the point of voting anymore. The unemployment rate is high here and I don't see a reason to vote. We have been voting for many years and nothing has changed."

Despite the challenges and constraints the community faces, Menziwa said she would ideally like to see far more transparency in the municipality.

"What they [the municipality] do is advertise a job post and everyone would apply, but they already decided as to who would get the position. I don't see any changes happening in this community because they are all corrupt."

Residents said while some of them were employed by the municipality, as part of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP), many were still experiencing hardships.

Nicolaas van Wyngaard said as a local, he was concerned about refuse collection in the area.

News24 Bertram Malgas

"Many times, the municipality would come and collect refuse one week but then residents have to wait over a month for them to collect the garbage again."

This, he stressed, was concerning, adding:

They expect us to pay our rates but this is the kind of service they are providing.

Van Wyngaard said he would rather give his vote to a party he believed was capable of change.

"We must bring out our voices so that we can bring change in our community. The best would be to vote for a party I believe will bring change to the area," he added.

Following the municipal elections in 2016, there was a hung council in Beaufort West, with no party being able to win an outright majority.

The DA then went into a coalition with a local party, the Karoo Democratic Force (KDF).

The DA was in charge from 2016 to 2018, after which the KDF entered into a coalition with the ANC.

Van Wyngaard said it was evident the ANC in Beaufort West was in crisis.

"It's chaos. I don't even know who is really in charge in the area," he added.

Merweville's water woes

In Merweville, just an hour outside town, locals said water restrictions have caused them severe stress and discomfort.

The region is still in the grips of one of the worst droughts ever and as of last week, the town's main water supply, the Gamkapoort Dam, stood at 35.8%.

To curb water use, the municipality has implemented various programmes for residents to use it sparingly.

It switches off residents' taps at certain hours. But the measure has inconvenienced an already poor area, where residents are in an ongoing struggle to get water.

News24 Bertram Malgas

Resident Katriena Mampa said she was struggling to cope with the limited water supply.

"It's very heartbreaking for me that you have to fill buckets of water before the water switches off so that you can do your washing, have water to drink and wash yourself.

"I have to be honest we are really fed-up with this water struggles," she added.

Water is switched off at certain hours during the day but at night, it gets switched on again. Once it is switched on at night, Mampa has to fill two big buckets for the next day.

"But there are days when you really need the water and it's switched off [and] that's the problem. It doesn't feel nice that we have to battle to get water. We have to use buckets for everything."

Mampa, who lives with four other people, said the two buckets have to be used sparingly, adding she did not want to vote at all because of the water situation.

"I don't believe I am voting because as things are now, they made so many promises to us that they are going to build houses, fix the roads but they never did anything here."

'Dysfunctional'

The Auditor-General's (AG) report, released in July, particularly painted a bleak picture of the Beaufort West Municipality's financial affairs.

The AG stressed extra effort and interventions were required in the Beaufort West, Kannaland and Laingsburg municipalities, which had previously been categorised as municipalities with control environments that were dysfunctional.

It gave Beaufort West a disclaimer audit opinion with findings.

When News24 visited the town, disgruntled EPWP workers were in the midst of demonstrations and protest action over bonuses, placements, better wages and salary agreements.

SA Municipal Workers' Union shop steward Hendrick Maans said they have had long, outstanding issues with the municipality, which have been left unresolved.

"Workers have been unhappy for a very long time. One of the issues is about the temporary workers not getting placements. We understand the municipality's financial situation but we wanted our bonus and we wanted to be proactive," he added.

'We inherited these issues'

The municipality's acting municipal manager, Mnyamezeli Penxa, told News24 the challenges it faced were largely due to payments that residents have been unable to make.

"It hasn't been easy for the municipality. When people are blocked in terms of electricity or water, it's usually because residents did not come forward to make necessary arrangements."

News24 Bertram Malgas

Penxa said the central Karoo was facing drought challenges and dams were running dry.

"We are constantly encouraging residents to use water sparingly because water is not a renewable resource. That is why there is that situation in Merweville.

"That's why we implemented that system because of capacity and especially [as] we are going into December season where there is a higher demand for water."

On the protesting workers, he added they have legitimate concerns.

"Due to the financial situation of the municipality, we can't pay their bonuses in November."

Penxa blamed the municipality's situation on "inherited issues" as the ANC completed its five-year tenure.

When asked whether it was a legitimate excuse to say the municipality inherited the issues and whether mechanisms have been put in place to prevent any further decay, he said the reason why they had received a disclaimer finding was because the AG was not provided with the relevant information.

"So, we have implemented consequence management to hold those managers responsible who did not provide that information. We have suspended managers and we are looking into other managers as well."

Penxa added he believed they were making strides.

"We are making progress in terms of our finances, the municipality has been writing off debt and we can't afford this and the reason why that was done was because people were not collecting."

