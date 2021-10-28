WATCH | On the road: Mahikeng, the capital city where rubbish lies uncollected and tap water is undrinkable

Residents in the Modiri Molema and Mahikeng local municipalities speak about their water woes ahead of municipal elections.

Residents complain about dirty, brown water.

Some residents say despite this, they will still vote for the ANC.

Every morning, Kgomotso Lamane from Seweding village in Mahikeng wakes up extra early to go and recycle bottles.

Seweding is one of the many villages that fall under Mahikeng, the capital city of North West.

On good days, Lamane makes R300 and on bad ones, he makes even less.

With that money, Lamane buys food and electricity for his family. In addition to that, Lamane - like his neighbours - has to use some of it to buy prepaid water from the Ngaka Modiri Molema district municipality.

"To have water in the yard, we have to pay. You buy it. They give you a card and you refill and use it on the prepaid meter. When you don't have anyone who works [at home], the water runs out and you have to go to the free water. You have to take containers to go get water [at communal taps] and when you get there, you find there is no water."

He says even when he can afford to buy water, it is sometimes not available.

"There is never water, sometimes for weeks."

He says on the rare occasion that water is flowing from the tap in his yard, he has to collect extra in anticipation of water cuts.

"When we have water in the yard, we have to pour extra for later when there is no water. It is always a problem."

Even when Lamane has enough money to buy municipal water, he says it's hardly clean. When News24 visited Lamane, the water coming from his tap was brown.

"We have to boil it for hours before we can use it. What is the point of paying for water if it's dirty," he asks.

Less than five kilometres away in the nearby townships, residents also face the same issues as Lamane.

The only difference is that unlike village residents, they pay for water and other municipal services monthly to the Mahikeng Local Municipality. Despite paying, they claim that the water flowing from their taps is so dirty that no one drinks it anymore.

One of the residents of Unit 15, *Tshepo, says he doesn't remember the last time he drank water from the taps in his home:

I don't remember, it's been ages. I buy water. It's more than 10 years. We boil water if we want to cook and we bathe only with it. You open your tap and the water is foamy, sometimes it's brown and sometimes it has some green stuff inside. You leave it for an hour it changes colour. Imagine in the morning we brush our teeth, we don't even want to think about it.





He says they believe the water is dirty because of a lack of maintenance of the municipal pipes.

"The municipality makes promises. They just fix where a pipe is broken."

Tshepo says what he would like from the municipality after the upcoming municipal elections is "clean water and garbage collection".

The water problems have led to a number of water purification businesses mushrooming across Mahikeng.

One of the businesses that are supplying residents with clean water is Fountain Water in Unit 13 where people pay R1 per litre.

"The business has been running from 2016. It was opened based on how people suffered because of this water. It is not nice water to drink or cook [with]," says Aobakwe Alec, who runs the business for his cousin.

Alec says: "We take the municipality water, clean it and sell it to people."

In the house where he runs the business, Alec has fitted two 750 litre Jojo tanks. The tanks are connected to filtering machines that clean the municipal water as it comes through from the kitchen sink. Alec also has a bigger Jojo tank outside that he uses to store water in anticipation of the regular water cuts.

"When there are water cuts, I use water from the storage at the back of the house. People know that water is always available.

"Mahikeng Local Municipality spokesperson Johnny Nkoane says they take water safety seriously.

"Lines are flushed every morning to take out the white substance. Samples are also taken to the laboratory to monitor the quality of water every day."

According to Nkoane, the municipality held a sod-turning ceremony last week for the construction of a laboratory that will be used to test the water quality in Mahikeng.

The provincial government has admitted that North West has problems with the water supply.

In a statement released on Monday, the province said it recognised the impact that water shortages have had on a number of communities "within the context that water is a basic right which is enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa".

"We wish to indicate that government is addressing this issue head on and has taken a number of steps to ensure that all residents of the province have access to water, both in the short term and in the longer term.

"On Sunday we convened a special meeting of the Interdepartmental Water Task Team which comprises provincial departments, the national Department of Water and Sanitation, water boards, and all municipalities in the province.

"This Task Team, which will serve as a War Room on Water, will ensure that we act in the spirit of cooperative governance in tackling the issues of water provision in the province," said Sello Tatai, spokesperson for the North West Premier.

In his statement, Tatai was more willing to deal with issues around water supply.

"In the Ngaka Modiri Molema District, the affected areas include Mahikeng, teams from both Ngaka Modiri Molema district and Mahikeng local municipalities were working on pumping the water to all the reservoirs. In the last few weeks, there has been an inconsistent supply of water due to the borehole which has dried up in Grootfointein. The municipality has appointed consultants to undertake an assessment in Ottoshoop. Ten boreholes will be drilled. This includes the construction of an intermediate pump station."

Bad roads

Despite being a capital city, Mahikeng residents not only have to contend with dirty water but bad roads are a headache as well.

Roads leading into the city from the many villages and townships are riddled with potholes and Kagiso Diakanyo of Riviera Park in Mahikeng says motorists end up spending a lot of money fixing cars damaged by potholes.

"There are no proper roads, especially in the residential areas. The municipality tries to fix the main roads but the ones in residential areas are not even roads anymore. You can't drive your car there."

Dirty streets

At Mmabatho's Extension 39, people's yards are filled with rubbish that has been blown in by the wind from several illegal dumping sites in the area. No matter how much they clean their yards, one resident says, it makes no difference. Residents accuse the municipality of not collecting rubbish on time.

However, it is not only Extension 39 residents who suffer. Even those in villages like Lamane suffer from uncollected rubbish.

"The municipality doesn't collect rubbish at all. It has been about five years since they stopped collecting garbage," he says. Boitumelo Nko from Extension 39 agreed that garbage collection was not done regularly.

"The municipality doesn't collect rubbish at all. As a community, we sometimes get together and burn it. When you burn rubbish, you cause air pollution. We ask that they come to collect the rubbish or get us the big containers that we can throw rubbish in."

Nkoane, however, rubbished claims that the municipality does not collect garbage.

"There has never been a day even during holidays were refuse was not collected. The municipality has purchased two additional compactor trucks for this purpose. There was a Parnell of service providers appointed to render the service during breakdowns. There's a schedule for household refuse collection which everyone knows. We are 100% in terms of refuse removal."

Despite the issues she has with service delivery, Nko says the ruling ANC must be given another chance at fixing Mahikeng:

I am going to vote for the ANC. I choose Mr Ramaphosa. I remember people like Winnie Mandela. Freedom fighters who fought for us. I remember mother Madikizela-Mandela. She suffered and left her children to be in the struggle. I will vote for the ANC, whether anyone likes it or not.





She says the party should be given space to fix their mistakes.

"There are mistakes that people say the ANC has done. If someone has made a mistake, who has to rectify it? People make mistakes and they come and rectify it. In life, people make mistakes. The ANC made mistakes, we cannot take another party because they will also make mistakes. The people who made the mistakes must be the ones to rectify the mistakes. As voters, we must be choose people who will be able to protect us. We must not choose people who will be criminals. We must choose people who will be able to give us changes."

But for people like Lamane, voting has not changed much in their lives and communities.

"We have been voting but nothing changes. The road is the same as it was in 1991. I don’t see the changes that they say they are doing, The changes I see is the RDP houses they gave us, even then we waited for years to get them. When we started fighting and just before elections, that’s when they start giving us services. Even then there is favouritism."

